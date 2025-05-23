PRNewswire

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 23: Great Place To Work® ASEAN and ANZ announced its Best Workplaces in Vietnam™ for 2025. This year's list honors exceptional organizations that are leading change by putting people first. These trailblazers demonstrate that trust is the cornerstone of a great workplace - enabling them to adapt, grow, and lead through uncertainty.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Light Rain, Thunderstorms To Continue Relief From Heatwave, Predicts IMD.

By fostering cultures rooted in trust and inclusion, these companies set the standard for workplace excellence, even in times of rapid change and volatility.

The list is based on confidential survey data from over 113,000 employees, representing the experiences of nearly 117,000 individuals working at companies across Vietnam.

Also Read | 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Time-Loop Comedy Misses Consistent Laughs (LatestLY Exclusive).

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where all employees feel included no matter who they are or what they do.

Mr. Roland Wee, Board Chair of Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ, shared that Vietnam is facing significant uncertainty due to both internal and external factors over the next 15 years.

Internally, a rapidly evolving demographic profile leading to the peaking of the workforce by 2040 (according to UN estimates) is expected to be coupled with a sharp rise in the elderly population into 2060.

Externally, geopolitical uncertainty could threaten Vietnam's position as a major exporter to the US. In addition, the pace of technological change led by the implementation of AI could fundamentally change the construct of Vietnam's workforce.

"However, when leaders take the initiative to build trust with their employees, companies can overcome these challenges together," said Mr. Roland Wee.

For the second consecutive year, Syngenta Vietnam has been named among the Best Workplaces in Vietnam in the Medium category. With a global history of over 250 years and more than 30 years of operations in Vietnam, the company continues to build a strong and enduring legacy.

"In the context of the global economy facing numerous challenges, the agricultural sector is also experiencing many difficulties, and Syngenta Vietnam is not exempt from this turbulent situation. Nevertheless, the company continued to achieve notable success in both business operations and CSR/ESG initiatives for community benefits, contributing to building prosperous rural development. The most important factor helping us achieve these accomplishments is our human resources and corporate culture, which have been carefully cultivated over more than three decades.

"At Syngenta Vietnam, we focus on advanced human resource policies. From in-depth training programs, diverse career development opportunities, to team-building activities, a safe and healthy work environment, and attractive benefits, Syngenta Vietnam has truly become a place where each member feels supported and has many opportunities to develop. We will continue to innovate, listen to employee feedback, and constantly improve to ensure Syngenta Vietnam remains an ideal workplace for everyone," said Mr. Tran Thanh Vu, General Director of Syngenta Vietnam.

The Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2025 is published here: Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2025

About the Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2025 List

The Best Workplaces in Vietnam list is determined based on employee feedback gathered through the proprietary Trust Index™ survey, developed from over 30 years of research.

The survey measures the employee experience across three key relationships: with their leaders, with colleagues and with their work. These insights help predict talent retention, organizational agility, and overall business success.

This list uses the same rigorous assessment standards as the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S., which has been published annually since 1998.

To be considered, companies must first earn Great Place To Work® Certification™, based on in-depth analysis of employee feedback. Then, to be selected among the 25 Best Workplaces™, organizations must demonstrate consistent practices and internal processes--from leadership to frontline employees--aligned with the vision of building a Great Place To Work For All™.

This methodology is unique in that certification is based entirely on feedback from current employees, regardless of who they are or what role they hold.

The survey consists of 60 scaled statements and two open-ended questions, with all responses collected confidentially.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every workplace become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com.vn to learn more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)