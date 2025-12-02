PRNewswire

Singapore, December 2: Today, Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ announced the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 02, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list - first published in the US in 1998 - has long been one of the most recognized workplace benchmarks in North America. This year marks a major expansion of that legacy into Southeast Asia. More than 1.3 million employees across ten markets were invited to assess trust, fairness and support at work, with over 550,000 verified survey responses shaping the inaugural regional rankings.

Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ, said the list reflects a region-wide commitment to workplace culture.

Also Read | IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad Flight 6E1234 Carrying 228 Passengers Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat via Email.

"For decades, the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For List has set the gold standard across the US and Europe for what great workplaces can look like. Today, Southeast Asia has earned its place within that international standard of excellence."

"This first-ever list reflects a diverse and dynamic region that is coming into its own by recognizing organizations that have intentionally built environments where people feel trusted and supported to do their best work. The many years of research, and millions of employee voices, collected in our data, have shown that when that trust is strong, businesses grow in ways that lift people, communities, and entire economies."

The 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia list is the region's most comprehensive measure of the employee experience, based on Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index™ Survey. Rankings are driven primarily by confidential employee feedback, with company-provided information used to confirm basic eligibility and context. Only companies with consistently high survey responses from employees, regardless of their role, department, or status in the company, can secure a placement on the list.

The top ten 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast AsiaThese ten organizations - a mix of multi-national companies with regional headquarters in Southeast Asia, global leaders, and fast-growing home-grown firms, represent the highest-scoring workplaces in the region:

#1 DHL#2 Hilton#3 Capella Hotels & Resorts (Singapore)#4 Cisco#5 COATS#6 Marriott International#7 Vinmec Healthcare System (Vietnam)#8 Carelon Global Solutions#9 Highlands Coffee (Vietnam)#10 Bangkok Hospital Headquarter (Thailand)

The full Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list is available here:https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/best-companies-to-work-for-southeast-asia-2025/

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia

To be included on the list, a company must first earn Great Place To Work Certification™ and have a minimum of 200 employees. Each organization's survey process must adhere to rigorous standards, ensuring honest feedback from their entire workforce collected between late 2024 and September 2025. Rankings are determined by confidential employee responses to the Trust Index™ Survey. Companies that foster positive workplace cultures are proven to excel across key business metrics, outperforming peers regardless of their size, industry, or location.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, drawing on 30 years of research and millions of employee voices worldwide. Its Trust Index™ Survey helps organizations benchmark culture, measure trust and qualify for Great Place To Work Certification™ and Best Workplaces™ Lists.

THOUGHT STARTERS FOR MEDIA

Hospitality in ASEAN & ANZ Has Entered Its High-Trust Era

Hospitality operators across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand are investing in culture as seriously as they invest in service. Capella's topthree regional ranking, alongside the strong showing of hotel groups across the Philippines and Vietnam, signals an industry that has pivoted to workplaces that prioritize psychological safety, career development and wellbeing.

ASEAN as a Headquarters Hub for Great Workplace Culture

A significant number of companies recognized on the list are ASEAN-headquartered, showing the region's growing sophistication in leadership, culture and employee experience. From Vietnam's nine placements to strong performances in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, ASEAN-born employers are shaping the region's new standard for people-first performance.

Media ContactLleufer SinsuaASEAN Marketing Team LeadGreat Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZlleufer.sinsua@greatplacetowork.com greatplacetowork.com.sg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)