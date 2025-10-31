NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31: Grundfos is proud to announce that our facility in Chennai, India, has become the first pump manufacturing site to receive the prestigious TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum Certification for zero waste, the highest level of recognition demonstrating sustainability and resource efficiency.

Also Read | 'Why Did You Sell Us a Dream?': Indian-Origin Woman Poses Tough Questions to JD Vance Over US Immigration Policy, His Wife Usha Vance's Faith; Video Goes Viral.

A global benchmark for organisations that go beyond compliance, TRUE enables the adoption of holistic, resource-efficient waste management practices. Accorded by Green Business Certification Inc.(GBCI), the exclusive certification and credentialing body within the green business and sustainability industry, the TRUE framework guides organisations to implement best practices that reduce environmental impact, manage risks, reinvest resources, and create long-term business value.

The first among Grundfos' global facilities to earn this award, our pump manufacturing site in Chennai, was evaluated across multiple areas, addressing sustainability practices in different functions such as packaging, environment, health and safety, supplier management (both direct and indirect), and landscape maintenance. Impactful efforts that have paved the way to this achievement include:

Also Read | NZ vs ENG 2025: New Zealand Pacer Kristen Clarke Gets Maiden ODI Call-Up, To Replace Injured Matt Henry.

- Optimised product design: To minimise resource consumption and waste generation, especially in engineered-to-order pumps and systems.

- Implementation of sustainable procurement: Focusing on minimising environmental impact and waste generation from the sourcing stage itself.

- Close supplier collaboration: Optimising packaging materials received from suppliers and promoting pallet reuse across global and local operations for upstream management.

- Holistic policies and practices: Extending zero-waste practices beyond the organisation's boundaries.

- Strong employee involvement: Establishing training programs and kaizen(1) initiatives that foster a culture of sustainability from the ground up. With these successful initiatives in place, Grundfos India has achieved an impressive 98.2% diversion of waste from landfills, encompassing a wide range of materials, including wood, metal, plastic, e-waste, corrugated paper, as well as waste from landscaping activities and food residue.

A promising step in Grundfos' ongoing green journey

This newest milestone is a testament to Grundfos' commitment to shaping a greener future, building on the company's pioneering achievements in India. In 2005, Grundfos India became the country's first commercial Gold-rated green building certified by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Today, our entire facility holds LEED Platinum certification, and in 2024, we further advanced this journey by achieving the prestigious LEED Zero Water certification - reaffirming our dedication to sustainable practices and responsible water stewardship.

Usha Subramaniam, Country President, Grundfos India, said, "Grundfos India has consistently set the standard for sustainability in the industry. This recognition reaffirms our leadership and our relentless pursuit of impact through innovation and responsibility. It is an indication of what is possible when sustainability becomes a shared mission throughout the organisation."

With TRUE Platinum certification, Grundfos reinforces its leadership in resource efficiency, environmental responsibility, and sustainable manufacturing - advancing a future where waste is transformed into value and sustainability is a way of life.

Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improves the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings.

For more information, please visit Grundfos.com.

(1) Kaizen is a Japanese philosophy for achieving continuous improvements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)