Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): India Inc is estimated to have recorded 8.5-9 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the March quarter of FY26, supported by GST rate rationalisation and strong volume momentum in select sectors, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence.

"India Inc is estimated to have logged 8.5-9.0 per cent on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by sustained volume momentum in automobiles and white goods following the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates in September 2025," the report said.

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However, the report flagged that this growth may not sustain at the same pace going forward, with geopolitical tensions, especially the West Asia conflict, expected to weigh on both revenue and margins. It noted that "in the first quarter of fiscal 2027... revenue growth is expected to moderate to 8-8.5 per cent on-year as price hikes spurred by geopolitical developments... begin to temper demand."

The report highlighted that the ongoing West Asia conflict has started showing deeper economic effects. "More than 50 days into the conflict, transit through the Strait has not fully normalised... implying that the shock is no longer an event risk," it said.

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"As disruption persists, the impact shifts from predominantly first-order effects... to second-order effects... and increasingly third-order effects," which include higher fuel and input inflation and demand moderation.

On profitability, the report indicated that margins have already come under pressure and may deteriorate further. It said the initial impact likely led to "a 25-50 bps on-year contraction in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026," with sharper declines in energy-linked sectors.

Miren Lodha, Senior Director at Crisil Intelligence, said, "In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, margin pressure is expected to broaden and deepen... Consequently, the aggregate margin may decline 75-100 bps on-year to a 12-quarter low."

The report added that sectors such as airlines, chemicals, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals have already seen "substantial profitability challenges, with margins declining by more than 200 bps on-year."

It also pointed out that rising freight costs and shipping disruptions are impacting exports. "Exports of textiles, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods have been impacted by the disruption in shipping schedules and 2-3x increase in freight cost on the India-West Asia route," the report said.

Overall, while corporate revenue growth has remained resilient so far, the report underlined a shift in growth dynamics. "After eight quarters of predominantly volume-driven growth... the momentum is now increasingly price-led," it noted, signalling emerging pressure on demand and margins in the coming quarters. (ANI)

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