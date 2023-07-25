PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25: Gunnebo, a global leader in security solutions, opened its first experience zone in the pink city Jaipur. This experience zone is located at Ganesh Decor India Pvt Ltd, 90, New Aatish Market, Mansarovar, Jaipur. This Experience Zone will showcase a wide range of Safe Storage solutions belonging to their two most prominent brands Steelage and Chubbsafes. With a focus on advanced technology, durability, and ease of use, these products are ideal for safe keeping of gold, cash, Jewellery, and other valuables.

The grand launch was inaugurated by Sabyasachi Sengupta, Vice President Asia, Gunnebo Safe Storage and was graced by Industry experts, Leading Jewellers, Key Banking Customers and Retailers.

Sabyasachi Sengupta, Vice President Asia, Gunnebo Group, at the launch of the First Experience Zone in Jaipur, shared, “The inauguration of the Experience Zone in Jaipur marks a significant step allowing customers to immerse themselves and have a touch and feel experience which is critical for the selection of any physical security solution. The customer visiting the experience zone gets to benefit from the expertise of our trained professionals, who can guide them to find the best-suited safe storage solutions for their businesses. We sincerely believe that this experience zone in Jaipur will play an important role in educating the customers regarding high-grade and, most specifically, certified security products, which are absolutely the best to protect their valuables. This Experience Zone will reinforce and grow the Gunnebo trust and legacy among the Rajasthan jeweler’s & retailer community”.

Gunnebo has expanded its experience zone footprint in India with a presence in Bangalore, Patna, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and now in Jaipur. With the opening of this new experience zone, Gunnebo aims to strengthen its presence in Jaipur and cater to the growing demand from Jewellers, Small retailers, Banks and other businesses.

The Gunnebo Group, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, has over 250 years of rich heritage and is a world leader in the area of physical security solutions, which helps secure and control the movement of valuables, cash, and people. Gunnebo Group offers safe storage, entrance control, and integrated security solutions to customers cutting across Banking, retail, mass transit, public & commercial buildings, and industrial & high-risk sites.

In 2000, Steelage was acquired by The Gunnebo Group; over the years, Steelage has grown from its humble beginnings by delivering to its customers the best-in-class products by maintaining the highest quality standards. Steelage has been one of the most trusted brands for Physical security solutions since 1932. They have continually improved their portfolio of products and services, maintaining and enhancing a range of customized state-of-the-art safe storage systems with innovative design & aesthetics. Steelage's range of products includes safes, vaults, lockers, fire cabinets, strong room doors, modular vault solutions, safe deposit lockers, strong room accessories, and much more. www.gunnebo.com

