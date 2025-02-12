BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 12: Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox with a spectacular show at Huda Ground Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana recently. Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year's festival pushes boundaries even further by bringing together the best of music and gaming entertainment. The evening witnessed an overwhelming response as thousands of enthusiasts gathered to experience performances by some of India's most celebrated artists. The event delivered an unforgettable night of pulsating music, enthralling performances, and unparalleled energy. The sprawling grounds of Huda Ground, Gurugram came alive with vibrant installations, immersive art displays, curated food experiences, and interactive zones, creating a multisensory celebration beyond just music. The evening kicked off with an electrifying set by DJ Yogii, who set the perfect mood for the night. The audience was spellbound as rap icon Raftaar delivered his electrifying beats, followed by powerhouse performer Neeti Mohan who captivated the audience with her versatile vocals. The grand finale saw music maestro Armaan Malik deliver a spectacular closing act that perfectly embodied the festival's signature blend of diverse musical genres, creating an unforgettable experience for Generation Large. The event also showcased an electrifying EAFC gaming face-off competition between Ocean Sharma and Regaltos live on stage. Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, "Music has always been my way of connecting with people, no matter where they're from and what language they speak. Performing for Royal Stag BoomBox across the country last year was an unforgettable experience - the energy from the crowds in every city was truly electric. I got to meet amazing people, experience different cultures, and see firsthand how music brings everyone together. After an incredible show in Gurugram, I'm thrilled to bring this unique musical experience to Guwahati." Singer Neeti Mohan shared, "Music has always been a universal language that connects people together. This platform is a fantastic space for artists to not just perform but also connect deeply with fans. Performing at Royal Stag BoomBox in Gurugram was an unforgettable experience, filled with incredible energy, passionate music lovers, and moments that will stay with me forever." Eminent Hip-Hop artist Raftaar shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox is where the beats hit hard, and the vibes are always on point. For me, it's about more than just rapping - it's about taking the crowd on an energetic and emotional ride. Gurugram brought the fire tonight, and I'm grateful to have had the chance to set the stage ablaze with my high-octane music and raw energy!" DJ Yogii said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is all about making the crowd move and feel alive through music. As a DJ, my goal is to blend beats and genres to create an electrifying atmosphere. I'm stoked to bring my high-energy set this year and turn the event into one big, unforgettable party! It was an absolute thrill to open the night and set the rhythm for such incredible performances to follow." Gamer Ocean Sharma expressed, "Gaming is more than just a competition; it's about bringing people together and creating unforgettable experiences. The live EAFC face-off at Royal Stag BoomBox Gurugram was an incredible moment, where music and gaming merged to deliver high-energy entertainment." Regaltos shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox is a celebration of passion--whether it's music or gaming. Being part of the live EAFC face-off was an incredible experience. Events like these truly highlight the growing influence of gaming in mainstream entertainment, and I'm thrilled to have been a part of it." Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "The universal language of music, especially in live experiences, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Now, as we unveil the third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, the platform is set to elevate the experience with an exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large." Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is all about bringing people together through the magic of music--it's where innovation meets culture, and tradition blends seamlessly with modern vibes. At ENIL, we're excited to collaborate on something so special that celebrates diversity and creates unforgettable moments. This edition is a step forward in raising the bar, delivering energy, joy, and memories that music lovers across the country will treasure for a lifetime." Complementing the live events, the property will also produce a series of in-studio collaborations, creating original tracks that blend melodic and hip-hop elements, to be released as singles with accompanying videos across digital platforms. Seagram's Royal Stag Boombox is a celebration of India's diverse music culture, bringing together iconic artists and fresh talents to create a dynamic fusion of sounds. Music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand through the years. The platform audaciously brings together Bollywood's timeless melodies with hip-hop's raw energy, creating the original sound of today's generation - Generation Large. The festival's unique format creates a distinct sound that resonates with today's youth - a tribe that makes rather than follows trends.

