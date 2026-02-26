Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat against the defending champions in the do-or-die Super eight contest at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The must-win clash between the two countries is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This is a must-win game for the defending champions, India and Zimbabwe, as both sides suffered a thrashing loss in their opening Super 8 fixtures in the ongoing tournament.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India lost their Super 8 match by 76 runs against South Africa, whereas the West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs.

The winner of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 fixture will stay in contention to reach the semi-finals, whereas a loss will end the T20 World Cup campaign.

India and Zimbabwe have faced each other 13 times in T20I cricket. Out of these, the Men in Blue have secured 10 victories, whereas Zimbabwe have clinched just three wins.

In T20 World Cup history, both sides have faced each other once during the 2022 edition. The Men in Blue thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said that they have made one change as Cremer misses out from the playing XI.

"We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It's holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out," Raza said.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed two changes in their playing XI. Axar Patel came back in place of Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh misses out, and Sanju Samson comes in place of him.

"Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. Huddle was too good, the way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik). Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku," Suryakumar said.

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

