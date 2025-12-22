PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The demanding AI epoch extends beyond merely exceptional models -- it calls for the corresponding hardware. The CloudPe crew is thrilled to announce that the NVIDIA H200 GPU has been integrated into our platform, so next-gen AI performance gets accessible to all through teaming up with, supporting, and empowering developers and businesses. The newest GPU can be used by CloudPe's customers whenever they require it, without any upfront hardware cost and complete cloud-native flexibility.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19' Finalist Tanya Mittal's Claim of Having 'Kitchen Lift' at Her Lavish Gwalior Residence Finally CONFIRMED? New Glimpse From Her House Goes Viral (Watch Video).

H200 is crucial for extremely quick model training, fluid and more productive inference, and also the capability to handle comprehensive generative AI tasks without any disturbance. This launch is another step forward in the direction of CloudPe's mission to provide AI infrastructure that is always available, large-scale, and high-performance.

What Makes the NVIDIA H200 GPU SpecialThe H200 is a card made for data centres and designed specifically for AI/ML workloads, large language models, high-memory inference, and HPC. Its main specifications, such as the 141 GB HBM3e memory and 4.8 TB/s memory bandwidth, have been a big leap forward compared to the previous generations of cards, making it possible to support much larger models, to have bigger batch sizes, and to have performance that is smoother for memory-heavy tasks.

Also Read | When is IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview.

The increase in memory capacity and bandwidth renders the H200 exceptionally appropriate for massive AI applications: long-context-windowed LLMs training or serving, large-data inference pipelines, model tuning, or HPC jobs. For groups involved in generative AI, research, or large-scale deployment, the H200 provides the necessary performance and trustworthiness for demanding workflows.

CloudPe + H200: What We OfferAt CloudPe, we believe in democratizing access to world-class AI infrastructure. With H200 available on our platform, we deliver:

- On-demand access: Use what you need, only when you need it. No capital expense is incurred upfront, and no headaches about the procurement of the hardware.

- Scalable GPU compute: Whether you're experimenting with a single GPU or scaling up, CloudPe lets you grow fluidly.

- Enterprise-ready infrastructure: Optimised for Large Language Model (LLM) Training & Inference Memory-Intensive Workloads.

Cost efficiency and flexibility: avoid having that entire hardware, maintenance of that hardware, paying electricity bills, and under-utilisation. Pay only for the use with complete transparency.

Developer-friendly cloud environment: Easy to integrate, deploy, scale -- ideal for startups, AI teams, researchers, and enterprises.

The CloudPe initiative not only signifies the introduction of an innovative service but, at the same time, brings the company to the forefront of being acknowledged as a provider that strengthens AI developers and a collaborator by providing GPU power; thus, the company becomes a powerful partner to them.

Pricing Comparison -- How CloudPe (H200) Stacks UpTo elucidate the position of H200 in the larger cloud-GPU ecosystem, the following comparison among major providers (and platforms) displays typical per-GPU hourly rates (or equivalents) for H200 GPU compute.

What This Means for CloudPe Customers- For single-GPU or small-scale usage, CloudPe (and platforms like Digital Ocean or Runpod) offer highly competitive hourly pricing -- no need to commit to expensive 8-GPU bundles.

- In the case of heavy-duty tasks that need the performance of several GPUs at once, AWS and Azure are still the main players; however, the cost for each GPU is much higher, particularly on AWS.

- The pricing for rentals at AceCloud is quite reasonable, considering the hourly rate for clients in India or those with budgets in INR is ₹378, which also enables them to eliminate the overhead costs associated with capital investments or imports.

- CloudPe combines the potential of flexible scaling, competitive pricing, ease of use, and the pay-as-you-go model, which altogether make it a preferred choice for AI groups, start-ups, or big companies that want to go for H200 without the burden and expense of the on-site GPU investment commitment.

Why H200 on CloudPe Is the Smart ChoiceChoosing H200 on CloudPe makes strategic sense if you:

- In case you are engaged in huge memory-related AI/ML tasks like the processing of large language models (LLMs), long-context inference, and massive batch processing, etc.

- Want flexibility and scalability -- start small, scale up or down, manage costs dynamically.

- Opt for OpEx rather than CapEx - do not procure costly GPU hardware (for instance, single H200 boards or their clusters may cost tens of thousands of dollars); maintenance, cooling, power, and operational overhead can be skipped. Industry guidance notes single H200 GPUs as the price to buy and operate in-house.

- Operate in regions (like India) where local pricing, currency, and latency matter -- CloudPe aims to address these practicalities effectively.

- Need cloud-native convenience -- quick provisioning, infrastructure maintenance handled, no procurement delays, easy scaling.

Conclusion

Through the introduction of NVIDIA H200 GPU support on CloudPe, a new era in AI infrastructure of a cloud-native nature is being written. H200's outstanding memory, high bandwidth, and cutting-edge computing capabilities--along with the pay-as-you-go model of CloudPe--are enabling the teams to perform the training of large models, top-level inference, fine-tuning of LLMs, and, for that reason, the scaling of AI workloads. CloudP, by removing the upfront hardware costs and complexity, makes the power of the enterprise-grade GPU available to developers, startups, and enterprises. CloudPe with H200 is the only one that can provide the unbeatable combination of efficiency, flexibility, and AI-ready performance in a marketplace where scalability, performance, and affordability are the most important.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)