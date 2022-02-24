Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): For generations, the Indian kitchen has never been complete without the quintessential Mixer-Grinder.

For many, the delectable pastes, curries and chutneys made in the mixer-grinders are a part of the 'secret recipes' passed down for generations, forming an integral element of an individual's culture.

To honour this legacy and warrant further innovation, Hafele introduces new premium mixer-grinder models to its Countertop Range of Appliances -- Cuatro 1000, Eleganz 800 and Thea 1200.

Inspired by the Greek goddess Thea or Theia known for endowing metals and crystals with brilliance, lustre and intrinsic value, Hafele's Thea 1200 Mixer Grinder with its shimmering stainless steel metal body and sturdy titanium coated blades is crafted to perfection. This appliance packs a powerful 1200W AC motor with a stepless speed control mechanism to ensure a smooth operation. With its ergonomically designed large control knob and dedicated One Touch tactile buttons for Pulse Function, Ice Crushing and smoothie, Thea 1200 is a sight to behold and a delight to use.

The machine comes with a huge 1.8 L capacity glass jar, 130 grams Stainless Steel jar for dry grinding and a 45 grams exclusive dry grinding glass jar for soft dry grinding to satiate all your cooking requirements. The blades of Thea 1200 come with Titanium coating that grants them extraordinary strength making them strong, durable and corrosion resistant. This enables them to deal with any grinding/ blending that comes their way with maximum efficiency and finesse for a long period of time.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories.

The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

