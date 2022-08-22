Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hafele's new Stainless Steel Tower Bolts exhibit increased strength and offer quiet operations. They come in a sturdy construction and a new Stainless Steel Matt finish that provides fundamental security to your internal doors along with improved aesthetics. Each tower bolt has undergone a careful manufacturing process that guarantees high quality and exceptional durability and lends the surface a soft and muted matt appearance. As a result of such robust manufacturing, these tower bolts maintain their appearance and functionality even under the most corrosive conditions.

Ball bearings installed inside the tower bolt's internal body ensure uniform movement of the rod during use, reducing friction and rigidity which makes for an excellent noise-free mechanism. The new product range is available in 7 different sizes catering to a wide area of different door applications.

Hafele IndiaHafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

