India will begin its Asia Cup 2022 campaign on August 28 2022 (Sunday) opposite Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India, who are the defending champions have been seven time title winners of Asia Cup, the most by any team. India had an engaging season recently as they played various bilateral series overseas. Their last T20I series win was against West Indies which Men in Blue won by 4-1, despite the absence of some of the seniors. In build up to the Asia Cup 2022, Indian youngsters proved their mettle well and some of them will be the part of the Indian squad along with the senior players. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: These Three Youngsters Can Emerge As Next Superstars After IND vs PAK Clash at T20 Cricket Tournament.

The announcement of the squad for Asia Cup 2022 was made on June 08 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rohit Sharma has been endowed with authority to lead the Men in Blue. The star opener KL Rahul made his return to the side in the series against Zimbabwe after a long stretch of break due to his fitness issues and has been called for Asia Cup as well. Virat Kohli, who played only five out of last 22 international matches for India since IPL ended, is also part of the 15-member squad for Asia Cup T20. Despite going through a rough patch, Kohli's presence in the squad has been valued by the selectors once again and hence included in the side for a crucial tournament.

India will play two matches in the group stage in Asia Cup 2022. After an opening face-off against Pakistan on August 28, India will then take on the winning team of Asia Cup qualifier which is yet to be decided, in the group A on Wednesday, August 31. Top two teams from group stage from either groups A and B, will then make it to Super 4 and thereon into finals. Asia Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

India Match List Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue August 28, 07:30 pm India vs Pakistan Dubai August 31, 07:30 pm India vs Qualifier Dubai

As far as bowling unit of India in Asia Cup is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar alongwith Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will form India's pace attack. Leading pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah's unanticipated injury has been a big blow to India ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 as he has been ruled out of the tournament. In the spin section, four specialists Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi have been included. The in-form Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two Wicket-keeping options in the squad.

India Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

