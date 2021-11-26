Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): To provide you with the best experience in all areas of your home, Hafele brings to you the latest technologies and products that not only cater to your ever changing and evolving needs but also adhere to current trends in the market.

The existing Loox Range of light fittings includes a large selection of recess and surface mounted Loox Linear Profiles on which you can mount the Loox LED Strip Lights. The new advanced range of profiles come with better designs and sleeker dimensions.

The different profiles cater to unique illumination requirements such as in cornered spaces and niches, in angular applications and in upward and downward direction simultaneously.

The 3-in-1 Two-way Handle Profile comes with a Gola profile handle that provides a groove for opening shutters and acts as a dual lighting source for both inner cabinet as well as under-cabinet area. The Circular Wardrobe Rail possesses a 2-in-1 functionality acting as a wardrobe rail and lighting source and comes with a built-in anti-skid feature that prevents noisy sliding and slipping of hangers.

These profiles come in high-quality trendy finishes of silver and black for top-of-the-line design demands. They virtually blend into your furniture to provide a glare-free light source for all functional and aesthetical purposes.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

