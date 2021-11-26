Chennai, November 26: A government doctor died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old A Maheshwaran. He was found dead at a star hotel on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai in Mylapore. Maheshwaran was a native of Cuddalore. Maheshwaran was working as a general practitioner in Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH). He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter. Maharashtra Shocker: Three Members of A Family Die by Suicide Over Financial Issues.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the doctor left a suicide note. In the suicide note, he did not blame anybody for his extreme step. Maheshwaram mentioned that he was ending his life due to stress. He was working at the hospital for the past three years. Tamil Nadu: Teacher Ends Life Over Student’s Suicide in Tiruchirapalli District.

As per the media report, he booked a room in the hotel and while on his way to the hotel, he told his driver to stop the car near a medical store on Royapettah High Road. The doctor brought some medicines from there. When the doctor did not come to work on Thursday, his colleague Vinod tried to contact him.

However, Maheshwaran’s phone was switched. Vinod then went to the hotel room and found it locked. He then asked the hotel staff to open the room with a master key. Mashedwaran was found lying on the bed. The police were called. Reportedly, five empty vials and an intravenous kit near the body. A needle was found in the vein of the deceased. The body was sent for postmortem.

