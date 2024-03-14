Rome [Italy], March 14 (ANI): Reliance-owned Hamleys - the historic British toy brand - has further expanded in Italy with its second flagship store opening in Galleria Alberto Sordi, one of the most iconic locations in the heart of Rome.

This strategic expansion, in partnership with GIOCHI PREZIOSI S.P.A., Italy's leading player in toy production and distribution, closely follows the recent Milan store opening at iconic Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

The new store in Rome is housed in Galleria Alberto Sordi, a historic shopping arcade acclaimed for its magnificent architecture located on Via del Corso, one of Rome's busiest and most illustrious streets, according to a press release.

The store is spread over 2 levels and a mezzanine for a total of over 1,360 square metres dedicated entirely to toys. The space vibrates with Hamleys' signature colours: red and white which strongly accompany the graphic references to the city of Rome.

As visitors step in, they are greeted by the lively Hamleys family -- the Ringmaster, Toy Soldier, Rag Doll, and iconic Hamley and Hattie bear, -- ushering them into an immersive world of fun, magic, and theatre right from the start.

The meticulously curated brand sections showcase beloved toy brands like Lego, Nerf, and Barbie, alongside an exclusive Build-A-Bear corner. With an extensive assortment of toys across all kid's play categories, including Hamleys' proprietary line and vendor-branded merchandise, the new store promises an unforgettable experience for children and families alike.

"Our expansion into Rome marks a significant milestone in our global journey, as we continue to enrich iconic cities worldwide with the timeless magic of Hamleys. Each new market brings our storied history to life, reaffirming our commitment to being the world's finest toy shop in the world," said Sumeet Yadav, CEO of Hamleys Global.

"Closely following the overwhelming love and support we received in Milan, this store marks our second collaboration with the Giochi Preziosi Group (GP Group) in Italy. We are eager to continue spreading joy and magic to children and families across Italy," said Sumeet Yadav.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2019.

Currently, with 189 shops spread across 16 countries, the heart of Hamleys remains firmly in its world-famous Regent Street shop, which continues to be one of the UK's most visited destinations.

Hamleys continues to expand into new markets, most recently in Milan, Tirana, Pristina, Doha to name a few.

"Giochi Preziosi continues with satisfaction the retail development of the English brand, also on the strength of the success we recorded with the first Italian store, in Milan, where 800 thousand people have passed through to date," said Enrico Preziosi, Founder of the Giochi Preziosi Group.

"We are certain that Rome will also become very attached to this shop and that not only the citizens but also the many tourists who visit our Capital every year will be happy and amazed to find Hamleys just a few minutes away from the Trevi Fountain. A fil rouge between history and historical brands in Rome's shopping salon,' says Enrico Preziosi.

The opening of Hamleys in Galleria Alberto Sordi on March 14 offers the Roman public the most distinctive moments of the British brand's openings.

Hamley's rich history begins with William Hamley, a Cornishman originally from Bodmin, England, Hamley dreamed of opening the best toy shop in the world, which he achieved when he opened his first shop in Holborn, London, in 1760.

Some 263 years later, Hamleys, the best toy shop in the world, is synonymous with magical experiences and joy for children.

In addition to the popular London toy shop, Hamleys is a global brand currently operating in 16 countries with 189 shops in countries such as the UK, Italy, India, UAE, China, Malaysia and Mexico.

In July 2019, Reliance Brands Limited [RBL] marked its first international foray by acquiring the global operations of Hamleys. RBL has been operating Hamleys franchise shops in India since 2010. (ANI)

