Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), a leading private sector dairy company in India, with brands 'Arokya', 'Hatsun', 'Arun Icecreams' has announced its procurement expansion plans in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. HAP has over 3100 milk collection centres that benefit farmers across various villages in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. HAP plans to aggressively expand this network of milk collection centres in these three states to effectively serve over 1 lakh farmers.

HAP plans to position further its milk collection centres at remote locations to ensure farmers have access to the facility and help them reap the real benefit of having access to such a facility in their own village thereby providing them with market access leading to prosperity to our rural sector.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. procures 100 per cent of the milk directly from farmers and has heavily invested in procurement infrastructure over the years to effectively handle a significant volume of milk.

HAP is India's first dairy company to work on increasing farmer income by reducing cost of production. The company has been collaborating at the university level to commercialize its high-yielding, protein-rich hybrid Napier green fodder (kambu / bajra) such as Co-4 and Co-5.

Many of HAP's farmers have halved the cost of feeding their cows by cultivating Co-4 and Co-5 hybrid fodder. By using cow dung as manure, brush-cutters to save harvesting labour, rain guns to cut water consumption and milking machines, labour costs have been reduced significantly.

Milk Procurement Ecosystem @ Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

- Transparency with regard to farmers in all aspects-weighing, testing and billing in front of them - Eko Milk Analyser for testing Fat & SNF in front of the farmers- Cashless payment through direct bank transfer to farmers even before Demonetisation. This system has single-handedly eliminated middlemen and loan sharks.- Direct payment has brought farmers to the mainstream banking system that were earlier financially excluded and made them creditworthy.- Electronic Weighing scale being used for accurate measurement of milk- All collection centres within 2 Kms of the farmer's place to ensure milk is collected fresh from the source- Timely collection- Fixed time for route vehicles monitored by a team- Extension services to farmers by way of Feed and fodder inputs, supply of cattle supplements and Ethno veterinary care- Animal Husbandry Services: Support and guidance on clean milk production, disease control, vaccination etc. by a strong team of artificial inseminators, agronomists and a animal husbandry professionals and over 1000 procurement staff.- Hatsun Processing and Distribution System: Hatsun ensures a complete cold chain right from milk procurement, processing and supply chain logistics until the milk and milk products reaches the retail point. The collected milk is processed at our own processing facilities and distributed through company-exclusive HAP Daily outlets of around 3500.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - Among the Top Two Icecream brands in India as per AC Nielsen Report, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes & Santosa - a fast-growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

