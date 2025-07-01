VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: In a fast-changing HR landscape, few stories are as compelling as that of White force - Premium Brand of Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited. Founded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and led by the dynamic Entrepreneur, Ms. Shraddha Rajpal and Ms. Nalini Rajpal, Happy Square is a shining example of what visionary leadership, operational grit, and inclusive values can achieve even from the heart of a Tier II city.

The company's origin is rooted in a mission: to redefine recruitment in India by making it more empathetic, ethical, and effective. Where others chase volumes, Happy Square focuses on value. In a transactional industry, it stands out for its human-first approach. The founders didn't just build a company they built a culture of trust and transformation.

Sector-Wide Reach and Real impact

In FY 2024-25 alone, Happy Square facilitated over 5,800 job placements across a wide range of industries:

* Automobile

* Aviation

* Healthcare

* Retail

* E-commerce

* Infrastructure

* Logistics

* Engineering

This ability to serve varied sectors at scale showcases the firm's agility and strong network. With rising employment demand outside of metros, the company has successfully created access to meaningful work for job seekers in Tier II and III cities turning what many consider a disadvantage into a strategic edge.

Full-Spectrum HR Offerings

Happy Square's comprehensive suite of services spans the full HR value chain:

* Talent acquisition

* Onboarding

* Payroll management

* Staffing solutions

Every service is designed with transparency, tech-integration, and long-term value at its core--earning the company a solid reputation among both clients and candidates.

Financial Milestones That Speak Volumes

Happy Square's numbers in FY 2024-25 reflect a company that is not just surviving--but thriving:

Revenue: ₹9,741.46 lakhs

EBITDA: ₹944.67 lakhs

Profit After Tax: ₹590.34 lakhs. Backed by an ISO 9001:2015 certification, these metrics highlight its strong operational framework and readiness for listing. With a lean structure and profitability in place, Happy Square is entering its IPO phase with compelling fundamentals.

Inclusive, Women-Led Leadership

In an industry still dominated by men, Happy Square stands as a rare example of inclusive leadership. The Rajpal sisters not only manage operations but actively mentor rising female professionals, fostering a culture where diverse voices drive business outcomes. Their leadership is shaping new norms for corporate India.

Ready for the public stage

With robust financials, sectoral diversity, a future-ready service model, and a powerful founding story, Happy Square HR Services is well-positioned for its public debut. For investors seeking growth aligned with purpose, the company presents a promising opportunity.

To explore how HR firms like Happy Square are reshaping employment in India, check out the upcoming White Force IPO here:

https://www.chittorgarh.com/ipo/white-force-ipo/2106/

This is more than just an IPO story. It's a tale of ambition, resilience, and responsible business from the heart of India.

