The drama continues in Anupamaa, and the latest episode brings some heartbreaking moments for fans. Rupali Ganguly, a household name through this beloved show, once again wins hearts with her emotional performance. The episode starts with a touching conversation between Anu and Hasmukh. He reveals that Toshu is trying to fraudulently claim her insurance money by declaring her dead. Shocked and heartbroken, Anupamaa tells Hasmukh to give all the money to Rahi instead. She refuses to keep a single rupee for herself. Unbeknownst to them, Pakhi overhears this and realises that her mother is still alive. ‘Anupamaa’: Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Sets of Rupali Ganguly’s Hit Show in Mumbai; AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation.

Bharti Injured in Car Accident

Later, Anupamaa visits Manohar’s house and recalls how Tarun had created chaos there. She comes up with a clever plan to lift Manohar’s spirits. She intentionally makes the dance students perform incorrectly, which pushes Manohar to correct them and rediscover his passion for dance. Anu is overjoyed to see him dancing again. Meanwhile, Bharti introduces her fiancé, Sumit to Anu and Preet. The couple heads out for a romantic dinner, but Anu warns them to be cautious as it’s raining. Tragedy strikes when their car crashes. Bharti was rushed to the hospital and urgently needed INR 50,000 for treatment. Manish Goel To Enter ‘Anupamaa’ As Raahi’s Biological Father? Leaked Photos of Actor Spark Rumours.

Anupamaa Gears Up for Dance Contest

As seen in the precap, Anu participates in a dance competition to raise the needed funds, while Rahi also starts assembling her team. The upcoming episodes promise more emotional highs and inspiring moments as Anupamaa fights back once again, this time to save a life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).