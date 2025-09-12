SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: On 9th September 2025 Harjas Study Abroad and Immigration, one of India's fastest-growing overseas education consultancies, was recognized as the "Most Trusted Overseas Education Platform" at the distinguished 23rd Eduleaders Summit & Awards held in Kolkata. The accolade was presented to founder and director Inderjit Singh Sohi, an ex-Navy officer whose vision and leadership have transformed opportunities for thousands of aspiring international students.

Eduleaders Summit: Spotlight on Excellence

The Eduleaders Summit, attended by leading educationists and industry stakeholders across India, celebrates organizations committed to integrity, innovation, and positive social impact in the education sector. Partnered by Plus 91 Media and supported by the Government of India's Skill India and the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, the summit has grown into a powerful platform for educational advancement and recognition.

With participation from top university associates and education brands, this year's summit honored winners in multiple categories, with "Harjas Study Abroad and Immigration" standing out for its student-first approach and trusted reputation.

Inderjit Singh Sohi: From Naval Service to Education Leadership

Inderjit Singh Sohi's journey is one of discipline, vision, and transformation. After serving as an officer in the Indian Navy, Sohi founded Harjas Study Abroad and Immigration, channeling his ethos of service, integrity, and attention to detail into the academic sector. Under his guidance, the consultancy has become synonymous with transparent counselling, ethical admissions support, and an unwavering commitment to student welfare.

