New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/PR Newswire): HarperCollins is proud to announce the upcoming release Chronicles of the Lost Daughters by Debarati Mukhopadhyay translated by Arunava Sinha. Debarati Mukhopadhyay is one of the most popular authors of contemporary Bengali literature, Chronicles of the Lost Daughters is the translation of her best-selling Bengali novel Narach.

"An exciting and heart-wrenching novel that brings to life the travails of the dispossessed, especially the women of Bengal in the nineteenth century. This richly depicted, adventure-filled tale of a family torn apart by treachery, greed and kismet sparkles with authentic detail and will surprise you at every turn." - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, author of The Last Queen

Also Read | Shavuot 2022 Dates & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Jewish Holiday aka Festival of Weeks.

"With Chronicles of the Lost Daughters, Debarati Mukhopadhyay has created a roistering saga of love, treachery and loss against the lush imagery of the Bengal countryside and the terror of the ships carrying indentured labourers to Suriname in the nineteenth century. With her assured, fluid style and brisk pace, Mukhopadhyay keeps the focus firmly on the travails of the women in these stories and the casual violence they face through the child marriages and caste oppression, and simply the pedestrian trauma of being a woman in a man's world. A page-turner right till the end."- Ira Mukhoty, author of Song of Draupadi: A Novel

"Sweeping and engrossing, a perfect page-turner."- Rijula Das, author of A Death in Shonagachhi: A Novel

Also Read | Amul Comes up With Latest Topical After Gujarat Titans Win IPL 2022.

About the book:

When unspeakable tragedy befalls Bhubonmoni, a young widow, she must leave her village along with her brother Krishnoshundor and his family. Ensnared by the wily entrepreneur Nobokishore Dutta, they end up in an overcrowded depot near a port, soon to be packed into a ship sailing to Surinam, where they will be sold as sugarcane plantation slaves. But Fate has other plans. Bhubonmoni finds herself stowed away in a secret location in Calcutta. Not too far away, a young rebel, Shourendro, is swept up by the ideas of the Brahmo Samaj. Meanwhile, in Metiabruz, a shy musician Chondronath impresses the exiled Nawab of Lucknow with his art. None of them know it yet, but the stars are aligning despite overwhelming odds for them to meet under curious circumstances.

Set against the vibrant background of late-nineteenth-century Bengal, Debarati Mukhopadhyay's beautifully woven novel brings together a lively cast of characters, including historical figures such as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, Rabindranath Tagore, and Dr Kadambini Ganguly. Immersed in the glory and the decadence of colonial times, Chronicles of the Lost Daughters is an unforgettable saga about courage and betrayal, about love lost and found.

On writing a novel inspired by history the author Debarati Mukhopadhyay, says: "I wrote Narach with the urge to tell stories of such lesser-known facts from the colonial Bengal. The novel reminds us of a cruel contractual practice known as indenture. It recites the history of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and his dream of recreating Lucknow in a corner in Calcutta. It throws light on the forgotten struggles of countless women and men against the society of that time. It is wonderful to have my novel translated into English so that these forgotten stories can reach more and more corners of the country."

Translator, Arunava Sinha, adds: "No matter which language it's in, the most exciting fiction is written at the intersection of history and personal lives. This is what makes A Chronicle of Lost Daughters special in translation."

Sohini Basak, commissioning editor, Literary, says: "Chronicles of the Lost Daughters is a thrilling saga with all the right ingredients: a series of dramatic events, treachery, betrayals, dangerous sea journeys, star-crossed romance, and of course unforgettable characters of every stripe. Set against the lush yet melancholic backdrop of nineteenth-century colonial Bengal, the novel also offers us a glimpse into the overlooked histories of indentured labourers, child widows, Metiabruz, and the atrocities of the caste system. The book will introduce English-language readers to the multitalented writer Debarati Mukhopadhyay, and Arunava Sinha translating the crisp prose is the cherry on the cake. All of us at HarperCollins India are very, very excited for readers to pick this one up!"

About the Author:

Debarati Mukhopadhyay is one of the most popular authors of contemporary Bengali literature. A government officer by profession, she has written more than twenty bestselling novels including Narach, Dakatraja, Glanirbhabati Bharat, Shikhandi, Ishwar Jakhan Bandi, and Aghore Ghimiye Shiva. Her corporate-world novel Dasgupta Travels was shortlisted for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Pursakar in 2021. Many of her novels, such as Narak Sanket, Ranrkahini, and Shikhandi have been adapted for the silver screen. Debarati is a prolific writer and contributes regularly to Bengal's prominent literary magazines and journals. As an officer, bestselling author, travel-enthusiast, amateur violinist and mother to an infant, Debarati is considered a youth icon. She volunteers her time to guide government-job aspirants. A widely recognized public speaker, Debarati can be often found delivering motivational talks at educational seminars, conferences and in the halls of spiritual institutions.

About the translator:

Arunava Sinha has translated over seventy books of fiction, poetry and non-fiction from Bengali to English and English to Bengali. His translations have been published in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the UK and the USA, and have won several awards in India, and been finalists for awards in the USA. He is the co-director of the Ashoka Centre for Translation and an Associate Professor of Creative Writing at Ashoka University.

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)