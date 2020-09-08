New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shetty's Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in.

This much anticipated self-empowering book of the year has already got global celebrities like Arianna Huffington, Ellen DeGeneres and Khloe Kardashian raving about it, with more joining the transformational #ThinkLikeAMonk journey with Jay Shetty.

"Jay Shetty shows you step by step how to build your power, shifting your focus from self-image to self-esteem. This book frees you from the hypnosis of social conditioning and helps you become the architect of your own life," said bestselling author and professor of medicine, Deepak Chopra, while talking about the book.

In Think Like A Monk, viral Storyteller and one of the top Podcast host Jay Shetty simplifies the timeless wisdom he gained as a monk into practical, actionable steps to train one's mind for peace and purpose every day. In this honest, inspiring and empowering book, Jay focuses on what he believes are the roadblocks to one's potential and power, helping them develop the skills and tools to breakthrough negativity, anxiety, overthinkingand peoples' expectations.

This book is an effortless guide on how ANYONE can Think Like a Monk: courageous, compassionate and determined; and why it isn't a choice but a necessity in the fast-paced, stressed out and disconnected world. This book further shows how Jay rebelled against the norm to find happiness and meaning through self-awareness and deep work and in this book the readers are invited to take that journey with him.

From this book one will learn how to:

1. Train the mind for peace and purpose everyday

2. Learn to stop living based on people's opinions and start living on one's own terms

3. Remove negativity and overcome toxic relationships and habits

4. Heal anxiety, fear and pain from the past

5. Uncover one's true passion and purpose

6. Create effective morning and evening routines that transform one's daily habits

7. Stop overthinking and procrastinating and train the mind to focus

8. Put aside ego to clear the path to success

9. Develop an impactful gratitude practice that goes deeper than a list

10. Find and develop true compatibility in relationships

