Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: 544105), a leading manufacturer of horticultural products, has secured two significant orders from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (Adani Group) for the supply of flower pots to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The orders, valued at approximately INR 43.50 lakhs and INR 96.45 lakhs respectively, are slated for delivery by 30th June 2025.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to receive these significant orders for the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Our long-term relationship with L&T and the Adani Group for their major infrastructure projects highlights the quality, innovation, and reliability of Harshdeep Hortico's products. We remain committed to innovation through sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies."

This development follows the company's previous success in securing orders worth INR 86.6 lakhs last year for supplying customized planters to Mumbai International Airport Limited (INR 64.90 lakhs) and Mangaluru International Airport (INR 21.7 lakhs), both operated by the Adani Group. The company had successfully executed these orders within 120 days.

Listed on the BSE SME Exchange (Scrip Code: 544105), debt free company Harshdeep Hortico has a market capitalization of around INR 107 crore, with a 52-week high/low of INR 86 and INR 42.20, respectively. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, continuously enhancing its product portfolio and operational efficiency in the horticultural sector.

