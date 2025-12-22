PNN

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 22: The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, inaugurated the launch of the Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) 2025 programme at Rishihood University in Sonipat and inducted 27 young professionals into one of India's flagship governance initiatives. This inauguration underlines the strong collaboration between the Government of Haryana, Global Village Foundation (principal partner), and Rishihood University (learning and development partner).

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister addressed the associates, highlighting the importance of institutional capacity building and effective last-mile governance in building a prosperous Haryana. Senior officials, including Shri Yashpal Yadav, IAS, Project Director, CMGGA, also spoke at length on the strategic significance of the programme.

The new cohort for CMGGA 2025 will play a key role in strengthening administration and improving last-mile service delivery across Haryana. Following the launch, the associates will undergo intensive residential training at Rishihood University, before being deployed across 22 districts of the state.

Shri Nayab Singh Saini, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, said: "Good governance today requires young leaders who understand data, policy, and ground realities equally well. Through CMGGA, we will continue to invest in building the next generation of administrative talent. With Global Village Foundation and Rishihood University joining us as partners, the programme will further strengthen its focus on last-mile delivery and sustainable governance, aligned with our vision of a developed Haryana."

Working directly under the supervision of district commissioners, the associates will focus on priority sectors including education, healthcare, waste management, human resource systems, and infrastructure development. These are areas that are central to Haryana's development agenda.

Rishihood University sees this as an important step to fulfill its vision of national transformation through creating problem-solvers and systemic change. Speaking about this collaboration, Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor of Rishihood University and Former Union Minister, said "This program will provide a district-ed approach to development. When the districts develop, the state develops. When the state develops, the nation develops. This is a path towards Viksit Bharat." Sahil Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Rishihood University, said "CMGGA is one of India's most respected governance leadership programmes. We are glad to work with the state government and we aspire to equip the associates with the training, resources, and mentorship they need to improve outcomes for citizens."

Since its launch in 2016, the Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme has evolved to reflect the changing needs of governance and public administration. Global Village Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank on good governance, is the principal partner. Rishihood University is the learning and development partner. This tri-party collaboration brings a renewed focus on practice-led learning, systems thinking, and last-mile governance capacity building, aligned with Haryana's next phase of administrative reform.

About CMGGA 2025

First launched in 2016, CMGGA has emerged as one of India's most impactful good governance programmes, focused on building data-driven, solution-oriented administrative leadership. The CMGGA programme follows a public-private partnership model, combining policy vision with on-ground expertise to nurture future-ready governance professionals. Associates contribute to evidence-based policymaking, community engagement, and the creation of sustainable administrative systems, supporting the Chief Minister's vision of "Viksit Haryana."

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. Rashtram School of Public Leadership is a specialised school at Rishihood working on public policy and governance.

