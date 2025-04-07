NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: On Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, individuals can get home loans from reputable lenders, allowing potential homeowners to compare and choose the most suitable options. The easy-to-use interface simplifies document submission and verification, minimising procedural delays. Eligible applicants can secure home loans of up to Rs. 15 Crores, with competitive interest rates starting from 8.25% p.a. The maximum tenure that a person can get to repay the loan stands at 32 years. There are 10+ leading home loan lenders that one can choose from, when they apply from a home loan through Bajaj Markets.

The digital marketplace prioritises efficiency and transparency, ensuring borrowers get peace of mind on this home-buying journey. This initiative underscores Bajaj Markets' commitment to helping individuals find convenient and reliable financial solutions, making homeownership an attainable reality from just a dream!

Bajaj Markets provides access to a diverse range of financial solutions, extending beyond home loans to encompass insurance, credit cards, and numerous investment opportunities. Interested individuals can explore and apply for these products, including home loans, through the official Bajaj Markets website or mobile application.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket." A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket."

