Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Festive season is incomplete without some sparkle and joy. A mix of traditional & contemporary jewellery with over 5000 designs.

Mabel is here to add to the festive cheer with their 'Big Bling Sale!' live across the app on all designs and brands.

Whether one's looking to uplift their outfit for a simple meet and greet, have a puja at home, or host a festive party, Mabel has something in store for each one. With Mabel, shoppers can get their hands on pieces that tell a unique story. With a mix of traditional & contemporary jewellery and over 5000 designs, shoppers can have their pick from exquisite brands like Shaya, Giva, Melorra, Isharya, and Joules by Radhika, among others.

For added delight, customers can even enjoy extra discounts at checkout.

It's time to shine with Mabel. The offer is valid from 15th to 24th October 2022. Don't wait any longer, and download the Mabel app now, available on Android and IOS devices. For more information, visit the Mabel website: https://www.mabel.jewelry/

Mabel is a one-stop jewellery shopping marketplace that offers multiple hand-selected brands covering all jewellery designs and different metal types for all occasions. The company started in June 2022 and went live in September 2022 for customers. Currently, Mabel has over 10,000+ designs live from over 50+ brands and shipping to 20K+ pincodes in the country. It offers genuine products, easy exchanges & returns, free and insured doorstep delivery, 24x7 customer support, jewellery tracking, ease of paying cash-on-delivery and a hassle-free shopping experience.

