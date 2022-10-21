Hyderabad, Oct 21: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali on Friday said that the police force in the state remains on alert to foil any attempts by the extremists and terrorists to revive their activities.

He said police force was working hard to stop any activity by extremists, terrorists, anti-social elements, communal forces and "white-collar" criminals.

The home minister was addressing the police flag day parade (commemoration parade) at Police Martyrs' Memorial in Hyderabad. He along with Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other top officials paid tributes to policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the last one year. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Meets Congress President-Elect Mallikarjun Kharge at Latter’s Residence, Extends Wishes.

Mehmood Ali said a country or a state can progress if the law and order is maintained. If there is no peace, this gives rise to the sense of insecurity among people and hampers the development, affects investment and ultimately leads to increase in poverty.

The minister claimed that during the last eight years, the Telangana government ensured communal harmony in Hyderabad by preventing any communal tensions. He praised the manner in which police handled the recent Ganesh immersion, Bonalu and Bathukamma festivals.

He assured the police that the government will provide more facilities to them to help discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

The DGP claimed that Telangana police is in the forefront in use of technology to maintain peace and law and order. Congress Distances Itself From Shivraj Patil's Comment on Bhagavad Gita, 'Jihad'.

He said with the slogan of one state, one service, the state police were serving with accountability and transparency in a friendly environment.

He said the police were working with the aim to have 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the state. To check cyber crime, the police is implementing CCTNS 2.0 based on futuristic technologies besides setting up of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

An integrated command and control centre built at a cost of Rs 600 crore for effective maintenance of peace and law and order was recently inaugurated by the chief minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in his message, said that the sacrifices of the police martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety of citizens, prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order is immortal.

On the occasion of Police Martyrs Memorial Day, he paid tributes to the police martyrs.

Chief Minister KCR said that the role of police is immense in promoting Telangana as a peaceful state.

He noted that the peaceful atmosphere in the state is playing a vital role in the development of Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government constructed the prestigious Command Control Centre for maintaining peace and security as well as coordination between all government departments by sharing information. The Command Control stood a role model in India.

KCR said the state-of-the-art technology adopted in the command centre is helping the state police to excel and emerge as the best police in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).