Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2020, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 463 million people have diabetes in the world, 88 million people in the South Asia region, of this 88 million people, 77 million belong to India.

Approximately 25 per cent develop Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU), of which 50 per cent become infected, requiring hospitalization while 20 per cent need amputation. Adding Hyperbaric oxygen therapy to Standard of care reduces the risk of major amputation by approx. 20-30 per cent and increases wound healing rate by 9 - 10 times. Further benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen are not just limited to Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment but stretch wider into many diseases and conditions.

HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, or many times known by its acronym HBOT involves breathing oxygen at pressure higher than atmospheric pressure. It is administered in specially designed chambers which helps create ambient pressure 2-3 times higher than that found at sea level to help dissolve oxygen into blood. According to Henry's law, with rise in pressure the amount of gas dissolved in liquid increases. Henceforth inhaling oxygen in pressurized chamber increases the amount of oxygen dissolved in blood plasma apart from the oxygen bound to Hemoglobin. This substantial increase in plasma oxygen concentration increases oxygen delivery to tissues by 10 to 15 times as compared to the amount received through normal breathing and as a result, this increased oxygen into the system provides many benefits.

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Surgical Oncologist (Clinical Lead & Mentor - Art of Healing Cancer- AOHC) suggests as per research that in a single hour of HBOT treatment, the body takes in approximately about 2.4 pounds of oxygen into the tissue and this increased oxygen benefits by

Increase oxygen delivery to tissues with compromised blood flow such as diabetic foot ulcers, stroke, trauma, flaps, necrotic tissue in cancer, etc.

Decreases swelling and inflammation by deactivation of toxins; Increases the ability of body's immune cells to fight off infections.

Stimulates new blood vessels and capillary growth that aid in wound healing and also removal of toxins and waste products.

Increases the active firing of nerve cells thus help in neural recovery.

Thus, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has documented benefits in many diseases like:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Wound Healing

Severe Anaemia

Delayed Radiation Injury or Radiation Necrosis

Traumatic Brain Injury

Gangrene

Compromised Grafts & Flaps

Vision loss or sudden hearing loss

Brain Abscess

There are certain other conditions in which HBOT is likely to benefit:

Brain Stroke

Brain Related Disorders like Alzheimer, Paralysis, Parkinson's, Brain Fog, etc

Refractory Cancers which do not respond to chemotherapy

"We are pleased to share that, through the initiative of HBOT India (www.hbot-india.com), the first 3 ATA Medical Grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Machine is installed in Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, in collaboration with HCAH (Health Care at Home, www.hcah.in), Guru Harikrishn Foundation (A Non-Profit Charitable Institution, www.harikrishn.org) & Art of Healing Cancer (an Advanced Stage Cancer Institution, www.artofhealingcancer.com)," says Arpan Talwar, Co-Founder HBOT India.

"As Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is supportive in various medical conditions and is the first of its kind in the city, we believe that this infrastructure can help patients not just reaching out directly to HBOT India but also to patients of various hospitals in the vicinity in the city. We plan to become a Nodal Centre of hyperbaric in Delhi-NCR," says Manjit Singh, Founding Director at Guru Harikrishn Foundation.

