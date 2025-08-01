PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: In a significant step toward strengthening healthcare accessibility, Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL), one of India's fast-growing pharmaceutical companies, has donated an ambulance to Bhakti Siddhant Hospital, Pune. This life-saving gesture comes under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, aiming to make quality critical care reachable for every life in need -- especially in underserved and emergency-prone region.

The ambulance was officially handed over in a heartwarming ceremony attended by key members of Healing Pharma's leadership team, hospital staff, local dignitaries, and community members. The vehicle is equipped with advanced life-support features designed to respond efficiently to critical emergencies -- from cardiac arrests to road accidents and maternal care transport.

"Healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege. With this ambulance, we hope to bridge the gap between critical medical need and timely intervention, especially for those who struggle with accessibility," said Mr. Sanjay Parekh and Mr. Hitesh Jain, Joint Managing Directors of Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL).

Bhakti Siddhant Hospital, which has been a pillar of affordable healthcare in Pune, will now be able to respond faster to emergencies across the region, reducing the golden-hour delay and potentially saving countless lives.

"This generous donation will go a long way in supporting our emergency response efforts. We're grateful to Healing Pharma India for recognizing the need and taking meaningful action," said Mr. Somnath Hukkeri, Dr. Shriram Baheti and Mr. Laxman Hukire Joint Managing Directors of Bhakti Siddhant Hospital.

Through such CSR interventions, Healing Pharma India continues its commitment to not just producing quality medicines but also championing real change on the ground. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of "Healthcare for All" -- beyond prescriptions and into real-world impact.

About Healing Pharma India

Healing Pharma India is a leading Pharmaceutical Company committed to manufacturing high-quality, affordable medicines on the PAN India level. With a strong ethos of ethics and empathy, the brand is actively involved in CSR efforts aimed at improving healthcare for all. For more information, visithttps://www.healingpharma.in/

