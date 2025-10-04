PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), - HEC Infra Projects Limited, one of the leading EPC players specialising in Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation works, is pleased to announce the receipt of two significant work orders, further enhancing its robust order book.

Order 1

* Date: September 23rd, 2025

* Client: M/s BGP Infra Private Limited

* Value: ₹28.75 Cr

* Scope: EPC contract for development of a 66 kV substation at Borosil end, including associated 66 kV underground cable works

* Execution Timeline: 12 months

Order 2

* Date: October 1st, 2025

* Client: M/s J.P. Construction Company

* Value: ₹19.23 Cr

* Scope: Water supply scheme of Village Varli, Pindwara, for providing functional household tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission - Sirohi (Rajasthan)

* Execution Timeline: 12 months

With these two new orders, HEC Infra Projects Limited has further consolidated its position across diverse EPC segments, spanning both power infrastructure and water supply projects.

The company's demonstrated expertise in delivering technically advanced assignments, coupled with its commitment to quality, safety, and timely execution, continues to drive confidence among clients. These wins not only strengthen HEC Infra Projects Limited's order book depth but also reinforce its ability to capitalise on growing opportunities across government and private sector initiatives.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, "We are delighted with the continued trust our clients place in us through these new project awards. Each order reinforces confidence in our technical expertise and execution capabilities, while also strengthening our presence across both power and water infrastructure segments.

The Jal Jeevan Mission project, in particular, gives us the opportunity to contribute to a government initiative aimed at ensuring household access to clean drinking water, which makes this achievement especially meaningful.We remain focused on timely delivery, safety, and quality, and see expanding opportunities in both public and private sector markets. These orders add further strength to our growth momentum and visibility."

