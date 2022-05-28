New Delhi (India), May 28 (ANI/PNN): Behind every healthy nation are its healthy women. It's rightly said, a healthy woman ensures good health for the entire family. That's why days like May 28 - the International Day of Action for Women's Health, is highly significant.

This International Women's Health Day, SimpliHealth (www.simplihealth.in), India's leading free online medical knowledge hub, got together some of the leading female doctors of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali to talk about women's health and wellness. The doctors opined their views on how crucial it is to make women aware of the new diseases lurking in the alley for women as they enter a particular stage in their life.

Dr Nimisha Batra, the Consultant Radiologist at DN Imaging and Diagnostic Centre, wished all the women by saying, "A woman they say is a full circle in herself. Nature entrusts her with not just the power to create but also the power to nurture and transform. But this enormous responsibility that rests on a woman's shoulders can only be fulfilled if she is healthy, not just physically but mentally. So here's to keeping our women fit, happy, and healthy. Here's to having each other's back. Wishing every woman a very Happy International Women's Health Day."

Dr Preeti Jindal, Director of The Touch Clinic, Chandigarh, shared her thoughts on why women's health issues should be addressed, "Women are pillars of society. A healthy family is built on the shoulders of healthy women. So be a happy, confident and healthy woman."

Educating society and shedding light on the importance of women's health, Dr Rachna Abrol's message was, "The theme for IWHD 2022 is #Break the Bias. As health care workers, we dedicate this day to breaking down the barriers women face in filling their right to health. We need to focus on women's health issues, including nutrition and reproductive health, and promote gender equality in getting access to quality healthcare."

Dr Heena Chawla, Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic surgeon at Apollo Clinic, Chandigarh, expressed her feelings, "A woman's voice can change the world. So be a voice for your physical and mental health. You are the flagbearer of your family and society."

Early diagnosis plays an important role in prioritizing women's health and breaking the bias. To understand and learn more about how you can improve your well-being, visit the SimpliHealth website or youtube channel (https://youtube.com/c/SimpliHealth), Get authentic and accurate information from top-rated gynecologists and obstetricians who answer your questions and guide you on health issues.

