Supernovas and Velocity meet in the final of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The Women's T20 Challenge or Women's IPL final between Supernovas and Velocity will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 28, Saturday. The match starts at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, for Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Kiran Navgire Says MS Dhoni's World Cup Winning Six Inspired Her to Hit Sixes in Every Game.

This is apparently the second meeting between Supernovas and Velocity this season. Earlier, Velocity won the game by seven wickets. Supernovas have won the title twice and will be looking to make it three. Velocity, on the other hand, are looking to clinch their maiden title.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Live Telecast of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final on Star Sports TV Channels

The Supernovas vs Velocity match in Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Live Telecast of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SPN vs VEL match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Supernovas vs Velocity match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

