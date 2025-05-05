PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, introduces Sleep Enhance™--which is caffeine-free and made with a plant-based, clinically studied ingredient that is shown to improve the quality of sleep. This launch comes at a time when sleep disorders are increasingly prevalent in India, driven by hectic lifestyles, digital distractions, and rising stress levels.

* Herbalife Sleep Enhance™ is made with a saffron extract that is clinically shown to improve sleep quality.

In today's fast-paced world, quality sleep is no longer a luxury but a necessity. However, with hectic work schedules, increasing screen time, and rising stress levels, many people struggle to achieve quality sleep. Studies show that nearly half of Indians wake up feeling tired, and digital exposure before bedtime further deteriorates sleep quality. Recognizing the growing need for effective sleep solutions, Herbalife is stepping in to improve the way India sleeps. Sleep Enhance is formulated with Affron, a genuine saffron extract that is shown to improve the quality of sleep when taken 1 hour before bedtime for at least 28 days.

Sleep Enhance is free from added sugars, artificial flavors, and caffeine, making it an effective addition to one's nighttime routine. It has a hibiscus flavor and contains a saffron extract which is clinically shown to improve sleep quality, improve mood after waking up, and help one wake up with a feeling of calmness.

"Sleep is no longer just about rest; it's about resetting and recharging the body and mind. At Herbalife India, we believe in solutions that align with evolving consumer lifestyles. Sleep Enhance contains saffron extract that is clinically shown to improve the quality of sleep and helps you wake up with a feeling of calmness. In today's fast-paced world, where sleep deprivation has become the norm, we are committed to helping people reclaim their nights and, ultimately, their well-being," said Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India.

With the sleep industry witnessing a surge in demand for science-backed remedies, Herbalife is positioned at the forefront of this movement, ensuring that consumers don't just sleep, they improve their sleep quality.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

