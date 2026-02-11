HERE Technologies Named Official Navigation Partner for India's First ADAS Test City at the ADAS Show

New Delhi [India], February 11: In a significant boost to India's intelligent mobility ecosystem, HERE Technologies, the global leader in navigation and location technologies, has partnered with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) as the Official Navigation Partner at the ADAS Show for India's first ADAS Test City.

Unveiled at the ADAS Show, the collaboration brings together HERE Technologies' global expertise in navigation and location intelligence with ARAI's deep domain knowledge in automotive research, testing and certification.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development, localisation and validation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) tailored to India's uniquely complex and diverse road conditions.

As the Official Navigation Partner, HERE Technologies will provide trusted, high-precision and continuously updated navigation data and location services, supporting ADAS testing, validation and software-defined vehicle development within the ADAS Test City framework developed under ARAI's leadership.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhijit Sengupta, Senior Director & Head of Business, India & Southeast Asia, HERE Technologies, said:

"We're honoured to partner with ARAI through the ADAS Show on this transformative initiative. The ADAS Test City is a cornerstone in India's journey toward intelligent and safer mobility. Robust navigation and location services are critical enablers of reliable and context-aware ADAS functionality. Together with ARAI, we aim to support automakers, Tier-1 suppliers and developers in localising, testing and scaling ADAS capabilities that reflect the real-world diversity of India's road ecosystem."

drivebuddyAI Demonstrates India-Built ADAS Platform at ADAS Show

At the ADAS Show, Ahmedabad-based drivebuddyAI demonstrated its India-built ADAS and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) at the ADAS Test City, developed, trained and validated entirely on Indian roads in alignment with ARAI standards.

Serving leading truck and bus fleets since 2021, drivebuddyAI is addressing OEM demand for cost-effective, real-world safety solutions ahead of India's proposed ADAS regulations starting in 2027. At the showcase, the company presented its 5th-generation single-box ADAS solution on a demo truck, compliant with five critical AIS standards, including:

- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with camera-radar fusion

- Driver Drowsiness & Attention Warning

- Lane Departure Warning

- Blind Spot Information System

- Moving Off Information System

Powered by over 3.5 billion kilometres of real-world driving data, the platform has achieved a 70%+ reduction in accidents across deployed fleets. Notably, it is the only AI-powered DMS certified under both Indian (AIS-184) and European (EU GSR 2144) standards.

"Our platform is built to be reliable, intuitive, and genuinely useful for Indian drivers," said Nisarg Pandya, CEO, drivebuddyAI.

Starkenn Showcases Made-in-India ADAS Innovations

Adding to the strong presence of indigenous innovation at the ADAS Show, Starkenn emerged as a key highlight, showcasing its latest Made-in-India ADAS technologies demonstrated at the ADAS Test City developed by ARAI.

From advanced perception systems and real-time traffic intelligence to driver-assist algorithms, Starkenn's solutions underline the growing maturity of India's homegrown automotive technology ecosystem, aligned with ARAI's vision of enabling safer mobility through indigenous innovation.

"With Starkenn demonstrating indigenous ADAS technologies at the ADAS Show and ARAI's ADAS Test City, we are proud to showcase India's growing strength in developing practical, safety-focused mobility solutions -- built in India, for India, by Indians," the company stated.

ADAS Show and ARAI Driving India's ADAS-Ready Future

The ADAS Show, in collaboration with ARAI, marks a critical milestone in India's preparation for next-generation vehicle safety and automation. By bringing together global technology leaders like HERE Technologies and innovative Indian companies such as drivebuddyAI and Starkenn, the initiative creates a robust platform for testing, validation and deployment of India-relevant ADAS solutions.

The ADAS Test City is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping safe, scalable and regulation-ready ADAS technologies, supporting India's transition toward intelligent, connected and safer mobility.

