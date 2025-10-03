PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Close on the heels of revamping multiple Experience Centres across the length and breadth of the country, Hettich has now relaunched its Experience Centre in Pune, completing the magical transformation of its western region network. This milestone reaffirms Hettich's commitment to bringing globally renowned, award-winning, German-engineered solutions closer to design-conscious customers in the region.

The Pune Experience Centre showcases Hettich's full portfolio of magical interior solutions including advanced furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lights, and built-in kitchen appliances. Redesigned to offer a deeply immersive and standardised customer journey, the Pune Experience Centre embodies Hettich's vision of inspiring, interactive, and innovative spaces. Beyond the showroom, Hettich also extends value-added services such as free design support and doorstep consultations, ensuring customers receive expert guidance right at their convenience.

Speaking at the relaunch, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director - Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: "With this relaunch, we are proud to offer Pune customers the latest innovations and magical interior experiences that Hettich is known for globally. Our Experience Centres are designed not just to showcase products but to inspire possibilities, enabling homeowners, architects, and designers to reimagine interiors with the perfect blend of functionality, aesthetics, and German engineering."

With its latest expansions and upgrades, Hettich continues to build on its legacy of trust, innovation, and design excellence, redefining how Indian consumers experience world-class interior solutions.

Address: Server Space, Survey No 127/1, Plot No 8, Off ITI Road, Aundh, Pune -411007, Maharashtra

About Hettich:Hettich is a 137-year-old, family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry on the back of its heavy investments in manufacturing capability & sustained brand building.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023, 2024 & 2025' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. It has also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

