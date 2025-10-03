Matchweek 6 was an absolute shocker for many English Premier League 2025-26 followers. Defending champions Liverpool FC got the biggest shocker, facing a defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace 2-1. Ahead of this blow, Liverpool were the only side in EPL 2025-26 with an all-win run; now, Crystal Palace are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing English top tier. The week produced another big shocker, as Chelsea lost at home, 1-3, against Brighton and Hove Albion. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Liverpool Remain on Top As Arsenal Move To Second In Standings At End of Matchweek 6.

Now, with matchweek 7 of the English Premier League 2025-26 set to kick off, clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool are surely aiming to get back to winning ways. But, this desire won't be possible for both clubs, as they will be locking horns this gameweek. It's time for Chelsea vs Liverpool. Besides, there are some other big and important fixtures to look at. The matchweek 7 kicks off on Saturday, October 4 (as per IST), and will go on till Sunday, October 5. On that note, scroll below to look at the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 7 full schedule, along with match timings in IST (Indian Standard Time). Brentford 3-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko Scores For First Time in EPL But Red Devils Suffer Defeat in London.

Matchweek 7 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Friday, October 3 AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham 20:00 00:30 (Saturday) Saturday, October 4 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 17:00 Saturday, October 4 Arsenal vs West Ham United 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 4 Manchester United vs Sunderland 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 4 Chelsea vs Liverpool 17:30 22:00 Sunday, October 5 Everton vs Crystal Palace 14:00 18:30 Sunday, October 5 Aston Villa vs Burnley 14:00 18:30 Sunday, October 5 Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest 14:00 18:30 Sunday, October 5 Wolves vs Brighton 14:00 18:30 Sunday, October 5 Brentford vs Manchester City 16:30 21:00

Besides the Chelsea vs Liverpool game, fans might also be interested in some other fixtures, like the Brentford vs Manchester City game. Unlike the past few seasons, Man City have not started on a good note, and are in seventh spot in the EPL 2025-26 points table after 6 gameweeks. The Everton vs Crystal Palace match might also be the talk of the town, as all eyes will be on whether the visitors manage to stay unbeaten. The Red Devils are desperate to climb up from the 14th spot they are in, so a win in the Manchester United vs Sunderland game will be crucial.

