Da Nang [Vietnam], July 5: As a precursor to the highly anticipated global theatrical release of the historic first ever India - Vietnam Collaboration film "Love in Vietnam", Furama Resorts, Danang hosted the film's star-studded World Premiere at the state-of-the-art Ariyana Convention Centre on 01st July as part of the 3rd Danang Asian Film Festival - DANAFF 2025.

The spectacular event saw the presence of main actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan, Director Rahat Kazmi, Producers Captain Rahul Bali, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammed Antuley, Sahil Shiekh and Zeba Sajid Walk the Red Carpet. The gala evening also saw the presence of Director of DANAFF Ms. Ngo Phuong Lan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Ms. T. Ajungla Jamir, Head of Danang Culture, Sports & Tourism Department Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoi An, Consul General of Russia Ms. Mizonova M Georgievna, Chairman of Danang Tourism Association Mr. Cao Tri Dung, Chairman Danang Hotel Association Mr. Nguyen Duc Quynh among others.

This landmark cross-border tale of love is aimed at playing an important role in connecting not only two film industries but also in celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry that binds India and Vietnam. It is a historic moment as this unique love story is not only poised to resonate with audiences in both the countries but also be instrumental in starting a great cinematic collaboration between India and Vietnam that shall further translate into boosting tourism and trade between both the countries.

Written and Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi this romantic film was officially announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Produced by internationally acclaimed curator and filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali along with Omung Kumar, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammad Antuley & Sahil Sheikh this cross-cultural love story boasts of a talented ensemble cast from both the countries that includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, Krisheka Patel and Vietnamese Superstar Kha Ngan.

Speaking to media after the World Premiere, Producer Captain Rahul Bali said, "Love in Vietnam is not just another film, it is the beginning of cinematic collaboration between India and Vietnam and I feel truly honored to lay the first foundation for this incredible journey. Seeing it come to life on screen and witnessing the audience's emotional response here in Vietnam has been absolutely overwhelming. We were able to touch hearts and create connections and that's what makes 'Love in Vietnam' so meaningful for all of us behind the scenes."

The film is co-produced by Samten Hills Dalat, Zeba Sajid, Tariq Khan, Pankaj Chauhan, Abhishek Ankur and Nguyen Cao Tung. Supported by Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel, Danang Tourism, Furama Resorts, Sun Group, Sovico Group, Dragon Distilleries, VFDA, Group 365, Viet India Travel and Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park Danang, this emotional love story has been shot in some of the most exotic locations of both Vietnam and India.

"Love in Vietnam" distributed worldwide by Reliance Entertainment, will be released in theatres globally later this year.

