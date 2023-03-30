New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Books with the best performance in UPSC Civil Services are now available in Hindi Medium also. Its English versions are already delivering outstanding results in the UPSC Prelims exam. These are available on the website BestCurrentAffairs.com.

These Books cover the complete UPSC syllabus according to exam needs. Books by BestCurrentAffairs.com greatly helped thousands of IAS aspirants in cracking UPSC Prelims with ease. Around 82 questions in recent Prelims GS Paper could be easily solved from these books, claim its publishers.

These are advanced-level books and contain very critical important information that is missed in other available books in the market. It contains the latest data and figures that are very important for the UPSC exam 2024.

These Booklets are fully updated and revised every year according to the latest trend of questions being asked by UPSC. Each and every line of these books are important for the UPSC IAS exam 2024. Some portions of these UPSC Prelims books in Hindi (PDF) are available on BestCurrentAffairs.com.

Content-wise these Books are comprehensive but compact in terms of thickness. This makes it easier to read and revise these books frequently.

These SMART Books give you a clear understanding of the topics. The following 15 Booklets are provided for IAS Prelims 2024 Exam:

1. Indian Economy (Volume - I)

2. Indian Economy (Volume - II)

3. Environment, Climate Change, Ecology and Biodiversity (Volume - I)

4. Environment, Climate Change, Ecology and Biodiversity (Volume - II)

5. Indian Polity and Governance (Public Policy, Rights Issues) (Volume - I)

6. Indian Polity and Governance (Public Policy, Rights Issues) (Volume - II)

7. Ancient History

8. Medieval History

9. Indian National Movement

10. Physical Geography and Indian Geography

11. World Geography

12. Basic Science Plus the Latest Science and Technology

13. Latest General Knowledge: India and World

14. Indian Art and Culture

15. Booklet of Important Maps and Locations

