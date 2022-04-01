Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): HireHunch, a Bangalore-based B2B platform that offers interview-as-a-service, has announced raising USD 500K funding in a seed round led by Waveform Ventures.

The tech recruitment platform has also been supported with investments from marquee angels like Alok Mittal, Saurabh Bansal, Ramneek Khurana, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, Kshitij Jain, Ram Kuppuswamy, Gunjan Srivastava, Ajay Gopalkrishnan and more.

Also Read | President #RamNathKovind Departs for State Visits to Turkmenistan and … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Founded by Nawal Mishra, Amit Kumar and Anjulika Pandey in 2020, HireHunch is a B2B platform focused on enabling the improvement of the tech recruitment funnel for its partners. HireHunch provides trusted and reliable technical assistance enabling reliably fast and cost-effective remote tech hiring. It helps companies in improving their Quality-of-Hire through the platform's two-pronged process (a hybrid of man & machine) by screening the best technical candidates for final interviewing. The AI-enabled platform selects the best candidates who are shortlisted and virtually interviewed by a group of seasoned tech interviewers. This process enables the companies in making their hiring decisions in a cost-effective and timely manner, with the assurance of quality through unbiased, inclusive and fair technical analysis.

The USD 500K funding raised will be deployed for innovation-led expansion. Nawal Mishra, Founder of HireHunch said, "The fresh funds will be utilized to develop cutting-edge technologies around various data science initiatives along with strengthening our sales and marketing teams. Our goal is to become the most trusted interviewing platform globally by building a robust platform and community of exceptional technical interviewers." The company is also concentrating on extending its reach across borders, "We are eyeing growth and scale as we innovate and build the solution to a globally relevant business problem."

Also Read | Madras High Court To Hear Missing Peacock Idol Case on April 5.

The startup has successfully unlocked 10,000+ engineering hours for 50+ companies including some top unicorns like Lenskart, Lead, Gameskraft, Junglee Games, upGrad, Purplle and other tech startups like GoodWorker, Zupee, Hubilo, Avataar and Tinvio.

Arun Tadanki, Lead Investor at Waveform Ventures added, "Hiring is a top priority area for all high-growth companies who are struggling to find internal managerial bandwidth to interview a large volume of prospective candidates. HireHunch is solving the problem by connecting qualified interviewers with companies that need interviewing bandwidth while enabling external interviewers to provide high-quality feedback and analytics to hiring managers."

Founded in 2020 with Nawal Mishra, Amit Kumar and Anjulika Pandey as its Co-founders, HireHunch is a B2B platform that provides reliable technical interviewing services to improve the tech recruitment funnel fast & cost-effectively. It helps companies to improve their Quality-of-Hire with HireHunch's critical technical assessments and great candidate experience with 24X7 scheduling convenience.

Visit www.hirehunch.com for more information.

Waveform Ventures is a syndicate of angel investors including some of the best tech angels, entrepreneurs and CXOs in India. Waveform Ventures invests in all sectors leveraging technology across the spectrum of early stage funding, from pre-launch to Series-A.

Find out more at waveform.vc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)