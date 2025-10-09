SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Holoware Computers, India's first OEM to launch gaming and rugged laptops, today announced its entry into the computer rental market with rental.holoware.in, offering enterprise-class computing to students, startups, SMBs, and enterprises at an affordable monthly cost.

Also Read | New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 11 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs BAN-W?.

With this move, Holoware aims to transform how customers access, manage, and upgrade technology, making high-performance computing not just affordable but also flexible and sustainable.

Breaking the Cycle of Traditional Purchase

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Net Profit Falls 5% Sequentially to INR 12,131 Crore.

For decades, the default option for technology was outright purchase. That model comes with familiar drawbacks:

- Heavy upfront costs - New laptops demand large capital outlays.

- Rapid depreciation - Devices lose 30-40% of their value in the first year.

- Inflexible upgrade cycles - Buyers remain stuck with outdated hardware.

- Hidden ownership costs - Repairs, replacements, and downtime add up.

This cycle favored large enterprises, leaving smaller businesses, students, and institutions disadvantaged.

The Holoware Rental Advantage

Holoware Rentals, available through rental.holoware.in, addresses these pain points with pay-as-you-go access to next-gen devices:

- No heavy upfront cost - Shift from CAPEX to predictable OPEX.

- Always current - Simple upgrades aligned with each new release.

- Hassle-free support - Next-day in metros, 2-3 days in Tier-2/3 cities.

- Scalable deployment - Add or reduce devices as needs change.

- Eco-friendly usage - Extend device lifecycles, cut e-waste.

Enterprise-Class Features, Now Within Reach

Features once limited to Fortune 500 IT departments are now available for every segment--students, creators, startups, and corporates alike:

1. Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) - Seamless provisioning, upgrades, and returns.

2. Mobile Device Management (MDM) - Centralized security and compliance.

3. AI-powered monitoring - Predictive diagnostics and real-time insights.

4. Smart contracts & auto-renewals - Digital signing and automated compliance.

5. Centralized billing - One invoice, clear costs.

6. Instant replacement guarantee - Minimize downtime.

7. Integrated licensing - OS, productivity, and security software bundled.

8. Remote updates - Always secure, always current.

9. Custom security policies - Encryption, biometrics, compliance-ready access.

10. Right to Repair - Freedom to service via Holoware or independently.

11. Built-in sustainability - Reuse, refurbish, recycle.

Who Benefits?

- Students & learners - Quality devices at pocket-friendly rentals.

- Gamers & creators - High-performance rigs without long commitments.

- Startups & SMEs - Enterprise-class IT without heavy capital.

- Large enterprises - Rapid rollout, centralized IT management, predictable spending.

Leadership Statement

"Holoware's rental ecosystem is a great equalizer. What was once limited to large corporations is now accessible to students, startups, and businesses of every size. This isn't just about affordability; it's about giving India technology that scales with ambition."

-- Ragav, Holoware Computers

About Holoware

Holoware Computers is a proudly Indian OEM delivering executive, education, gaming, and rugged laptops, as well as rugged tablets. With a strong footprint across metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities, and more than 1,000 distribution partners nationwide, Holoware combines competitive pricing with world-class quality and responsive service.

The company is recognized for:

- Supporting the Right to Repair.

- Offering next-day service in metros and 2-3 days in Tier-2/3 cities.

- Driving R&D in AI-powered and future-ready devices.

Holoware Rentals are now live across India via exclusive experience centers, authorized distributors, and upcoming online platforms. Explore the ecosystem today at rental.holoware.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)