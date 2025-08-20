VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: In India, the period from August to November is considered auspicious because of the various festivals celebrated during this time, including Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali. These festivals are believed to bring happiness and prosperity. This positive sentiment makes the festive season the ideal time to invest in properties. Prospective homebuyers can also benefit from festive offers, such as special interest rates and slashed processing fees. To this end, Bajaj Finserv is offering home loans at attractive interest rates starting from just 7.35%* p.a.!

Also Read | 'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil Action Thriller Sees Further Dip, Collects INR 216 Crore in India.

Bajaj Finserv, one of India's leading NBFCs, is kicking off the festive season with incredible offers on home loans. Prospective homeowners can enjoy some of the lowest home loan interest rates, along with minimal processing fees and zero hidden charges. This way, their dream of owning a home will no longer just be an aspiration. Additionally, borrowers can use the home loan eligibility calculator before applying for the loan to understand the loan amount they can apply for.

Why apply for a home loan from Bajaj Finserv?

Also Read | 'Nature Will Reply': Anupam Kher's Strong Message After Cloudburst Devastation in North India (Watch Video).

Home loans from Bajaj Finserv are backed by the unshakable trust and reputation of one of the country's leading non-banking financial services companies. Besides offering some of the most competitive home loan interest rates, the lending institution is also renowned for its customer-first approach to home loans. This includes quick approval and disbursal times, loans of up to Rs. 15 crore*, and repayment periods stretching up to 32 years*.

Key features of home loans from Bajaj Finserv

* Special home loan interest rates: During the festive period, borrowers can enjoy significantly lower interest rates, starting from just 7.35% p.a. This translates to lower EMIs, with the instalments starting from just Rs. 677 per lakh*.

* Dual interest rates: One of the key features of these home loans is the flexibility and convenience they offer. Loan applicants just choose a fixed interest rate for the first three years of the tenure and later switch to floating rates. This ensures predictability in EMIs for the three years, and the possibility of benefitting from low floating rates thereafter.

* Competitive loan terms: Depending on the applicant's eligibility, the lending institution sanctions loans of up to Rs. 15 crore*, making it possible to own their dream home. These loans come with tenures of up to 32 years*, resulting in a lower EMI burden.

* Balance transfer and top-up loan option: Borrowers with existing home loans can take advantage of competitive terms offered by Bajaj Finserv through the home loan balance transfer. Such applicants can also avail of a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore* on the basis of their eligibility.

* Customisable repayment options: Owing to customisable repayment options, applicants looking to purchase an under-construction property have the flexibility to pay only a small portion of their EMIs at the beginning.

Benefits of availing a home loan from Bajaj Finserv

* No prepayment or foreclosure charges: Loans that are linked to floating rates do not warrant prepayment or foreclosure charges. Borrowers can make lump-sum part-prepayments as and when they get access to excess funds, which reduces the total interest outgo while also reducing the monthly instalments.

* Easy application process: Applicants can apply for the home loan online while using helpful tools like home loan eligibility calculators and EMI calculators. Borrowers can also choose the doorstep document pick-up service, further enhancing convenience.

* Quick approval and disbursal times: Once the applicant submits their application, the concerned team will quickly review it and verify the documents. Afterwards, the loan is disbursed in just 48 hours*.

* 7,800+ approved projects: With 7,800+ approved projects, Bajaj Finserv extends a broad range of options to borrowers at competitive home loan interest rates.

* External benchmark-linked home loans: Home loan rates can be linked to an external benchmark (for example, the repo rate), resulting in policy rate cuts flowing through to borrowers.

* Real-time access to loan details: By accessing the customer portal, borrowers can monitor their loan details and access loan-related documents, resulting in a streamlined and transparent repayment process.

Eligibility criteria to avail of a home loan this festive season

Before applying for a home loan, it is recommended that applicants check the eligibility criteria.

To be eligible, the applicant should:

* Be a citizen of India and reside in the country

* Be between the ages of 23 and 67 (for salaried applicants) or 23 and 70 (for self-employed applicants)

* Have a good credit score (CIBIL score of around 750 is recommended)

The applicant must also submit the following documents:

* Know Your Customer (KYC) documents (address and ID proof)

* Proof of income (salary slips, P&L statements, etc.)

* Proof of business for self-employed applicants

* Bank statements for the last 6 months

How to apply for a home loan from Bajaj Finserv

To enjoy nominal home loan interest rates and other competitive loan terms, applicants can follow these steps to apply for a home loan:

* Step 1: Go to the Bajaj Finserv website and click 'Check Eligibility'.

* Step 2: Provide personal and professional details and click 'Continue'.

* Step 3: Complete the income verification step and provide property details.

* Step 4: Check the offer details, including the home loan interest rate and EMI, and confirm.

* Step 5: Go through the application summary.

* Step 6: Submit the application online.

The application will be reviewed by the concerned team, followed by document verification. Afterwards, the loan will be disbursed within 48 hours*.

Bajaj Finserv - Your go-to lending partner

This festive season, realise your dream of owning a home by applying for a home loan from Bajaj Finserv. With attractive home loan interest rates, zero hidden charges, and minimal processing fees, these loans let you purchase a new home and pay in nominal EMIs! You can also utilise helpful tools, like the home loan eligibility calculator and EMI calculator, to better plan your finances.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)