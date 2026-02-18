PNN

New Delhi [India], February 18: India is the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, yet the country imports significant volumes every year. In the fiscal year 2024, steel imports crossed 8.3 million metric tonnes, driven by surging demand from construction, infrastructure, and automobile manufacturing that domestic supply alone couldn't fulfil. Specialty grades such as electrical steel, high-strength alloy sheets, and stainless steel coils from Japan, South Korea, and China continue to flow into Indian ports at a steady pace.

Also Read | Kanpur Hit-and-Run: Pet Dog Struck and Killed by Speeding Car in Nawabganj, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

If you are planning to import steel in India, the process involves more than just placing an order with a foreign supplier. You need the right registrations, an understanding of customs duties, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compliance, and proper documentation to clear your consignment without delays or penalties. This guide covers every step of the steel import procedure India follows, helping you navigate the regulatory landscape with confidence.

Why India Imports Steel Despite Being a Major Producer

Also Read | Is India Planning Social Media Ban for Children Under 16? Here's What Govt Said.

India's domestic steel production capacity has grown significantly over the past decade, yet imports remain essential for specific reasons. First, certain grades of steel are either not manufactured domestically or are produced in insufficient quantities. Grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES), used in transformer cores, is one such example where India depends heavily on overseas suppliers. Second, when global steel prices drop below Indian mill prices, due to overcapacity in countries like China, importers find a cost advantage in sourcing abroad. Third, the quality specifications demanded by sectors like defence, aerospace, and precision engineering sometimes require materials that meet international certifications not widely available from Indian mills.

Understanding these drivers helps you assess whether importing steel is commercially viable for your specific end-use. Pricing arbitrage, grade unavailability, and quality benchmarks are the three pillars that sustain India's steel import volumes year after year.

Registrations Required Before You Can Import Steel

Step 1: Incorporate a Business EntityTo legally import goods into India, you need a registered business entity. Most steel importers operate through a Private Limited Company because it offers limited liability, better access to trade finance from banks, and credibility with international suppliers. Proprietorships and LLPs can also import, though banks and customs brokers tend to favour companies when processing high-value consignments like steel.

Step 2: Obtain Import Export Code

The Import Export Code is the single most critical registration for any steel importer. Issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), this 10-digit code is mandatory for customs clearance and foreign exchange transactions. Without a valid IEC, your consignment will be held at the port, and your bank will not process the outward remittance to your supplier. The application is entirely online, requires your PAN, business address proof, bank certificate, and Digital Signature Certificate, and is typically issued within 3 to 7 working days. You can get professional support for your IEC code registration online through Patron Accounting, which handles everything from document preparation to DGFT portal submission.

Step 3: Complete GST Registration

An active GST registration is compulsory for importers. When steel enters India, Integrated GST (IGST) is levied on the assessable value plus customs duty. Your GSTIN must be linked to your IEC and quoted on the Bill of Entry filed at the port. The IGST paid on imports can be claimed as input tax credit against your output GST liability, effectively reducing your cost of goods sold if you are a registered dealer or manufacturer.

Step 4: BIS Certification Under Quality Control Orders

The Ministry of Steel has notified Quality Control Orders (QCOs) that make BIS certification mandatory for certain categories of imported steel. Products covered under these orders, including hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, TMT bars, stainless steel flat products, and galvanized coils, must carry the Indian Standard (IS) mark. If you are importing steel that falls under a notified QCO, either your foreign supplier must hold a valid BIS licence for that product, or you must obtain clarification for each consignment through the QCO Portal. Importing steel without the required BIS compliance can result in the consignment being held at customs indefinitely or sent back to the origin country.

This is one of the most frequently overlooked steps by first-time importers. Before you place your purchase order, confirm whether your specific steel grade and HS code fall under an active Quality Control Order. The BIS website and the Ministry of Steel's notification archive are your primary reference points.

Understanding Customs Duty on Steel Imports in India

The total landed cost of imported steel depends on a layered duty structure. Knowing each component helps you accurately calculate your procurement cost and compare it against domestic prices.

Anti-dumping duties deserve particular attention. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) regularly investigates whether steel from specific countries is being dumped in India at below-market prices. If an anti-dumping duty is in force for your product category and the exporting country, it will add significantly to your landed cost. Check the DGTR website for the latest notifications before finalizing your purchase price.

Key HS Codes for Steel Imports into India

Correct HS code classification is essential for duty calculation and customs clearance. Steel products fall primarily under Chapters 72 and 73 of the Harmonized System. Here are some commonly imported categories.

Misclassification of HS codes is one of the most common reasons for customs disputes. A four-digit code might attract a 7.5% duty, while a closely related six-digit or eight-digit code could be charged at 15%. Always cross-verify with the Indian Trade Classification (ITC-HS) published by DGFT and consult your customs broker before filing the Bill of Entry.

Step-by-Step Steel Import Procedure India

Finalize the Purchase Order and Negotiate Payment TermsBegin by identifying a reliable overseas supplier and negotiate the product specifications, grade, quantity, unit price, Incoterm (FOB, CFR, or CIF), and payment terms. For steel imports, Letters of Credit (LC) are the most common payment method because they protect both the buyer and seller. Your bank will issue the LC against the proforma invoice, and the supplier ships only after confirming the LC terms.

Arrange Pre-Shipment Inspection

Many steel importers insist on pre-shipment inspection (PSI) at the supplier's mill or warehouse. Agencies like SGS, Bureau Veritas, or TUV inspect the material's chemical composition, mechanical properties, dimensions, and surface finish against the purchase order specifications. A PSI certificate strengthens your claim in case of quality disputes and is often required by your LC-issuing bank.

Obtain BIS Clearance or QCO Certification

If your product falls under a Steel Quality Control Order, apply for BIS clearance through the QCO Portal before the consignment reaches Indian waters. Processing times vary, so initiate this well in advance. The QCO Portal requires details of the shipment, test certificates from the foreign mill, and the HS code of the product. Failure to secure clearance will result in your goods being detained at the port.

Customs Clearance and Bill of Entry Filing

Once the vessel arrives at the Indian port, your customs house agent (CHA) files the Bill of Entry on the Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange (ICES) system. The Bill of Entry includes your IEC number, GSTIN, product description, HS code, assessable value, and applicable duty calculations. Supporting documents include the commercial invoice, packing list, bill of lading, insurance certificate, test certificates, BIS licence or QCO clearance letter, and the Letter of Credit. For a detailed walkthrough of the entire documentation process, refer to our comprehensive guide on how to import steel in india.

Duty Payment and Goods Release

After the customs officer assesses the Bill of Entry, you pay the applicable duties, including BCD, SWS, IGST, and any anti-dumping or safeguard duties, through the ICEGATE portal. Once the payment reflects and the goods pass physical or documentary examination, the port issues a release order. Your freight forwarder then arranges transportation from the port to your warehouse or factory.

Documents Required for Importing Steel into India

Keeping your documentation complete and accurate is the simplest way to avoid port delays. Every steel import consignment requires the following: a commercial invoice from the overseas supplier specifying the grade, quantity, unit price, and total value; a packing list detailing the weight, dimensions, and number of packages; a bill of lading or airway bill issued by the shipping line or airline; a certificate of origin from the exporter's country for preferential tariff treatment under trade agreements; mill test certificates confirming the chemical and mechanical properties of the steel; an insurance policy covering the goods during transit; the BIS licence of the foreign manufacturer or the QCO clearance letter; the Letter of Credit or bank remittance advice; and the Bill of Entry filed on the ICES system.

If this is your first import transaction, ensure your IEC is active and updated on the DGFT portal. An inactive or outdated IEC is a surprisingly common reason for consignment holds at the port.

Common Challenges Faced by Steel Importers in India

Price volatility is perhaps the most significant risk. Global steel prices fluctuate based on raw material costs, Chinese production policies, and demand cycles in major consuming economies. A price drop between the time you place your order and the time the shipment arrives can erode your entire margin. Forward contracts, hedging instruments, and shorter lead-time suppliers help manage this exposure.

BIS and QCO compliance remains a bottleneck for many importers. The list of steel products covered under Quality Control Orders has expanded steadily, and new notifications can catch importers off guard mid-shipment. Monitoring the Ministry of Steel's notification calendar and building a buffer for clearance timelines into your procurement planning is essential.

Demurrage and detention charges at the port are another pain point. If your documentation is incomplete, your BIS clearance is pending, or the customs officer raises a query on HS code classification, your container sits at the port and accumulates charges daily. Working with an experienced customs broker and keeping all documents ready before the vessel's arrival is the most effective way to prevent this.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is IEC mandatory for importing steel into India?

Yes. The Import Export Code issued by DGFT is compulsory for every importer. Without it, customs will not process your Bill of Entry, and banks will not handle your outward remittance to the foreign supplier. You can apply for IEC entirely online through the DGFT portal.

What is the customs duty on steel imports in India?

The duty structure includes Basic Customs Duty (7.5% to 15% depending on the HS code), Social Welfare Surcharge (10% of BCD), and IGST (typically 18%). Anti-dumping duty may apply if the product originates from a country under investigation by DGTR.

Is BIS certification required for all steel imports?

Not for all products, but for those covered under the Ministry of Steel's Quality Control Orders. Hot-rolled sheets, cold-rolled coils, TMT bars, stainless steel flat products, and galvanized coils are among the categories that require BIS certification. Check the QCO Portal before placing your order.

Which countries does India import steel from?

India's primary steel import sources include China, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The source country matters because it determines whether anti-dumping or safeguard duties apply to your consignment.

What payment method is safest for steel imports?

A Letter of Credit (LC) is the most widely used and safest payment method for steel imports. It protects both the importer and the supplier, with the bank acting as an intermediary that releases payment only when all documentary conditions are met.

Can I claim input tax credit on IGST paid during steel import?

Yes. The IGST paid on imported steel can be claimed as input tax credit against your output GST liability, provided you are a registered GST dealer or manufacturer. This credit effectively reduces your net cost of procurement.

Conclusion

Importing steel into India is a process that demands careful planning across registrations, quality certifications, customs documentation, and duty calculations. The regulatory framework, particularly around BIS Quality Control Orders and anti-dumping duties, adds layers of compliance that new importers must navigate with precision. Getting your foundational registrations right, your IEC Registration, and GST registration, is the first step toward building a compliant and profitable import operation.

From selecting the right HS code to securing BIS clearance and filing the Bill of Entry, each stage builds on the previous one. For a more detailed walkthrough of the documentation and customs process, read our in-depth guide on how to import steel in india. If you need professional assistance with any registration or compliance requirement, Patron Accounting offers end-to-end support for steel importers across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)