Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: HSNC University, Mumbai is proud to announce that it will be hosting the District Level Rounds of Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 for the Mumbai and Palghar districts. This prestigious initiative aims to empower young minds and foster leadership among students by engaging them in meaningful debates and discussions on national and global issues. The event is designed to prepare the youth for a leadership role in nation-building and provides a platform for active participation in democratic processes.

The registration deadline has been extended to 16th March 2025, giving more students the opportunity to take part in this important event. The district level competition will take place at HSNC University, Mumbai with the State Level round to be held at the State Assembly and the National Level at Parliament House, New Delhi.

Event Details and Registration:

Interested participants from Mumbai and Palghar can register at the My Bharat Portal www.mybharat.gov.in and submit a 1-minute video on "What does Viksit Bharat mean to You?" The registration process started earlier and has now been extended to 16th March 2025, 11:59 p.m. All the youth between 18 and 25 years of age (even if not enrolled in any college/ University) of Mumbai and Palghar districts can participate in this program.

Key Details of the Competition:

* Registration Deadline: 16th March 2025 (11:59 p.m)

* Age Limit: 18-25 years (as of 24th February 2025)

* Registration Link: My Bharat Portal

* Video Submission: 1-minute video on the topic "What does Viksit Bharat mean to You?"

A maximum of 150 participants will be shortlisted for the District Nodal Round, which will take place from 17th to 26th March 2025. During this round, each participant will have 3 minutes to speak on the topic, "One Nation, One Election: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat". Participants can speak in English, Marathi or Hindi. The 10 best participants selected from each district will get a chance to participate in the State level youth parliament. The last date to register and upload 1-minute video on the MyBharat portal has now been extended to 16th March 2025.

The top 3 participants from the State level round will be selected for the National Level round to be held at Samvidhan Sadan (Parliament House), New Delhi from 1st to 2nd April 2025.

During the unveiling of the participation poster, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, emphasised the importance of empowering young leaders through discussions on governance and policy-making. Dr. Bagla stated, "The District round of Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is not just a discussion forum; it is a movement towards shaping a progressive India. Hosting this event aligns with our University's mission to nurture responsible, well-informed and proactive citizens." She urged youth and students to make the most of this golden chance and participate actively in this competition by uploading their 1-minute videos on the portal.

Dr. Satish Kolte, Director of the NSS Cell, HSNC University, Mumbai, noted, "The event aims to develop leadership skills and foster a sense of community responsibility among the youth."

This year's Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament marks a shift from previous formats, with all competition rounds taking place offline. The competition follows a three-tier structure, starting with District rounds, progressing to State-level discussions and concluding with the National-level round in New Delhi.

Why Participate in Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025?

* Gain First-Hand Experience: Understand parliamentary procedures and governance.

* Enhance Leadership Skills: Develop leadership and communication skills through active participation in debates.

* Build Networks: Connect with like-minded individuals, experts and policymakers.

* Contribute to Nation-Building: Understand policy-making and contribute to the national discourse.

Key Phases of the Event:

* District Round: "One Nation, One Election: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat"

* State Round: "75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Journey of Rights, Duties and Progress" & "The 11 Sankalp of Samvidhan Divas: A Pledge to Strengthen

India's Constitutional Values."

* National Round: "One Nation, One Election: Simplifying Democracy, Amplifying Progress, Ensuring Stability."

About Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament:

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, this initiative seeks to engage young Indians in structured policy discussions, providing a platform for them to contribute to the nation's development goals.

This initiative encourages students to step into the roles of policymakers and debate critical issues, thus preparing them for future leadership roles in the country.

HSNC University, Mumbai is excited to welcome participants from Mumbai and Palghar districts to the District Level Rounds of Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025. Students, young professionals and aspiring leaders are invited to register and take part in this transformative experience that promises to shape their perspectives on governance, policy-making and nation-building.

For more information, visit https://www.hsncu.edu.in/

Contact Information:

Press Relations- Ms. Maya M

PR Head

HSNC University, Mumbai

Email: maya.m@hsncu.edu.in

Phone: +91- 8655962503/ 04

