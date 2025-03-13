English Premier League giants Manchester United are set to lock horns with Spanish heavyweights Real Sociedad for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg fixture on March 14, from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The first leg of the round was played at Real Sociedad's home, the Anoeta. The final scoreline was a 1-1 draw, so neither team has an advantage over the score, but Manchester United does have an edge in the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg match, playing at home. Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Announces Plans for Newly Built 100,000-Seater ‘Iconic’ Ground.

Real Sociedad were the more effective side in the first leg, with five shots on target, compared to Man Utd's just three, despite both sides having 13 shots. Real Sociedad also averaged better passing accuracy. But, the eventual scoreline was 1-1, so anyone who manages who strikes the winner will get a berth in the quarter-finals, while the loser will need to bid adieu to the competition. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Europa League 2024-25

Ending the first leg on a 1-1 scoreline, neither team would be looking to risk changing their formation in the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg match. The Red Devils should follow their usual 3-4-3 formation, under Ruben Amorim. While Real Sociedad would also stick to their 4-3-3. For United, we might see only one change, with Ugarte starting the game in place of Casemiro. For Sociedad, it's good news that Martín Zubimendi is returning to the side.

Manchester United Predicted Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Lindelof; Dorgu, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Hojlund

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Marrero; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz; Zubimendi, Mendez, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

