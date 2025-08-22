New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of its first anniversary, HumanizeTech.ai, in partnership with NASSCOM Future Skills, announced the launch of Seeds of AI Entrepreneurship (sAIe). This initiative is aimed at nurturing the next generation of AI entrepreneurs across India, with a strong emphasis on tier-III cities and smaller regions.

As per a press release by HumanizeTech.ai, the program was officially unveiled by Jagdish Mitra, Board Member of NSDC and Founder & CEO of HumanizeTech.ai, alongside Abhishek Singh, CEO of the India AI Mission. The launch underscores a broader mission to democratize access to opportunities in artificial intelligence and empower innovators far beyond the country's metro hubs.

"Not every deep tech story needs to be written in Silicon Valley or Beijing. India has the talent, the grit, and the vision to lead the new age of technology," said Mitra during the announcement. "With sAIe, we hope to plant the seeds of entrepreneurship that will grow into a forest of innovators shaping India's AI future."

Endorsing the initiative, Singh described it as "the right initiative at the right time." He noted, "We are a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators, but everyone needs support at some point. Programs like this not only provide mentorship and financial support but also inspire others. What begins with a few can quickly grow into a movement."

Through the sAIe program, participants from the NASSCOM Future Skills platform will be invited to present AI-driven business ideas. The most promising entrepreneurs will gain access to seed funding, national recognition, and mentorship from leading figures in the technology and business ecosystem.

The initiative also includes a Business Masterclass Series, where established entrepreneurs and investors will share insights and experiences. This component ensures that knowledge-sharing extends beyond the competition winners, reaching the wider applicant pool and fostering a community of practice.

The program seeks to extend opportunities to underserved regions, building a pipeline of AI entrepreneurs who will contribute significantly to India's innovation economy in the years to come. (ANI)

