PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: Hungover, brings the tradition and precision of tailored fits to daily wear tees. Founded by fashion industry veteran, Gaurav Goenka, the men’s luxury T-shirt company allows discerning buyers to follow just five easy steps to place orders for custom fit tees online or by phone.

Also Read | Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Named Pakistan’s Caretaker PM: Who Is the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Balochistan Lawmaker.

This includes: first, picking a colour and style. Second, choosing a generic size (i.e., extra large, medium, small and so on) that the customer would typically choose when buying a ready-made T-shirt. Hungover then ships the customer a trial tee with a measuring tape and measuring card. The customer can then adjust specific aspects of the tee (shoulders, neck, sleeve width or length) to generate their own sizes according to their individual comfort and choice. The new measurements are submitted via a text message and Hungover begins production on the final tee - the perfect fit.

The final tees are meticulously cut using proprietary technology and made using 100% premium locally sourced cotton that is exceptionally breathable and long-lasting. Hungover’s made-to-order model also reinvents conventionally wasteful fashion manufacturing through:

Also Read | Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

1. Zero Waste Production: The company houses no inventory and accumulates no excess as all orders are made-to-tailor and can even be customised with initials for each customer.

2. Responsibly Made Fabric: Hungover’s superior grade cotton is sourced exclusively from local farms that are reputed for producing the highest quality produce.

3. Sustainable Packaging: Wrapped in eco-friendly paper, each luxury tee is placed in biodegradable boxes that are durable enough for multi-purpose use including gifting or storage.

4. Manufactured at a Green Factory: All Hungover tees are made at a factory that is Gold certified by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), which is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

5. Human-Centric Work Environments: Hungover employs a rigorous vetting system to ensure that its production chain caters to safe and healthy work environments for its employees.

Speaking to the brand’s simple yet innovative vision, Gaurav Goenka (Founder) says: “Hungover thoughtfully balances tradition with technology, luxury with sustainability, personalised style with ease of access. Work from Home and changing corporate cultures are making casual wear increasingly popular. Tees are what men spend most of their time wearing - yet, until now, it was not possible to tailor these wardrobe favourites to suit different body types and preferences. Hungover changes that.”

Hungover, best described by their tagline - “More than Just a Regular T-Shirt Company”, assigns much-needed importance to both responsible and inclusive fashion. The company also maintains a dedicated team to serve individual customer needs in a manner that is typical of most bespoke brands and couturiers. This balance of a truly specialised experience, the convenience of digital buying and conscious manufacturing make Hungover a rare and coveted resource in men’s luxury, casual wear.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)