Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hurun Report today released the fifth year GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021, a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs and inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses.

The GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 ranked 100 individuals from 71 real estate companies and 14 cities.

Also Read | South Africa Will Resume Day Two on 278/5 with Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder at the … – Latest Tweet by ICC.

Despite all the news of a slowdown in the sector, some of the key trends in the list indicate a positive future. For instance, the average wealth in the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 has increased by 30 per cent, to INR 4,537 crore. The combined wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list grew by 30 per cent compared to 2020.

Chennai

Also Read | Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, the real estate sector is dominated by young and ambitious leaders namely Manoj Namburu and Suneel Bommireddy of Alliance Group & Urbanrise, who have acquired the top two slots. Manoj Namburu, Chairman & MD of Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of Rs 3,300 crores tops the list followed by Suneel Bommireddy Vice-Chairman Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of and Rs 3,200 crores and in the third spot is Arun MD of Casagrand Builders with a wealth of Rs 2,240 crores. The Top 3 Leaders to be featured in the report are as follows:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)