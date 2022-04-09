Manchester United's bleak chances of playing Champions League football received a boost with Arsenal's hammering at the hands of Crystal Palace. It will take a miracle of sorts for the Red Devils to secure a top-four finish, but Ralf Rangnick will want his squad to keep trying till it's mathematically possible. Next up for them is a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who find themselves in a relegation battle. With four defeats in their last five games, the Toffees are just a point away from the drop zone, and Frank Lampard could well lose his position as the manager after joining the club midway through the campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Wayne Rooney’s Remarks on His Manchester United Return.

English Premier League without Everton has always been a far from the real situation, but the dreadful form showcased by Toffees has now got it closer to reality. Unless the hosts improve drastically, they might see another defeat against Manchester United. Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend are all ruled out. On-loan Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek is ineligible to play against his former club. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in attack have a lot riding on their shoulders, with Alex Iwobi tasked to create chances for the dynamic duo.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Manchester United after missing the Leicester City game due to illness. Scott McTominay has been below average throughout the campaign, but lack of competition for places should see him start another contest. Marcus Rashford could replace Anthony Elanga in attack, with Jadon Sancho occupying the other flank. Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Reportedly Closing On in Top Job at Old Trafford.

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Everton vs Manchester United for its online fans in India. Everton will try and start the game on the front foot, but their poor form may help Manchester United find a way to claim all three points.

