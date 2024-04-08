ATK

New Delhi [India], April 8: The Indian Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics & Nutrition (I2CAN) is distinguished as a premier educational establishment dedicated to advancing the sectors of Cosmetology, Trichology, Aesthetic Medicine, and Nutrition. Recognized for its extensive curriculum that serves both medical and non-medical participants, I2CAN provides a broad spectrum of courses in these areas. The Institute prides itself on its international standards, holding ISO and IAF certifications and affiliations with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Skill India, underscoring its commitment to educational excellence.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Marking its 8th year of operations, with the Mumbai branch celebrating its 2nd anniversary, I2CAN has been steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class education and training. Over these years, it has empowered over 5,000 students from India and abroad, nurturing them into successful professionals. The faculty at I2CAN comprises highly experienced educators and practitioners dedicated to imparting top-notch education and hands-on training.

The Institute's curriculum is meticulously designed to equip students with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed for their professional growth. I2CAN's infrastructure stands out for its modern facilities and the latest equipment, enhancing the learning experience through practical training and internships. This approach not only fosters skill development but also ensures students gain valuable industry exposure.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 – The Rule Teaser: Netizens Are in Love With Allu Arjun's Jatara Look in Sukumar's Directorial, Calls It ‘Mind-Blowing’.

Furthermore, I2CAN enriches its academic offerings with workshops and seminars led by esteemed experts in cosmetology, aesthetics, and nutrition. These events serve as an invaluable resource for students, keeping them abreast of the latest industry trends and innovations.

I2CAN's success is a testament to its unwavering dedication to quality education, practical training, and industry relevance. As it moves forward, the Institute is excited about the future, planning to introduce new courses, engage in industry collaborations, and establish a research and development center. These initiatives aim to further elevate the educational standards and maintain I2CAN's leadership in the fields of cosmetology, aesthetics, and nutrition.

Celebrating its 2nd anniversary in Mumbai, I2CAN reaffirms its commitment to shaping the futures of aspiring professionals. For those interested in careers in these dynamic fields, I2CAN offers an unparalleled educational journey towards excellence and professional success.

Contact Information:

* Phone: +91-9766622399* Email: info@iican.in* Website: https://www.iican.in/iican-mumbai/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)