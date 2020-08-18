Montreal [Canada], Aug 18 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released an airline self-assessment health checklist to support the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO's) take-off guidance for air travel through Covid-19 public health crisis.

The guidance is the global standard framework of risk-based temporary measures for governments and the air transport value chain for safe operations during Covid-19 crisis.

"Safety is always the number one priority for air transport. And the challenges of Covid-19 have added a new dimension to our efforts," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"Developed with input from industry, public health authorities and governments, ICAO's take-off guidance is the global standard for safe operations. IATA's self-assessment checklist is a practical implementation guide to help airlines comply," he said in a statement on Monday (local time).

ICAO's Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said a harmonised approach to health is key not only to the recovery of civil aviation but also to 'building back better' which is crucially important to ensuring the future resilience of the aviation network.

"IATA's health checklist for airlines will be of importance in terms of providing momentum for the implementation of the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations, of which harmonisation and resilience are the guiding principles," he said.

The IATA health safety checklist for airline operators provides the standards and recommended practices associated guidance material and other supporting information necessary for an operator to self-assess.

The sections cover pre-arrival notification, check in, embarkation and disembarkation, aircraft cleaning, onboard air quality, in-flight operations, flight and cabin crew in general, crew layover, and airport facilities. (ANI)

