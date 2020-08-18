Bail Pola is a festival dedicated to bulls and oxen observed by farmers, thanking them for helping them throughout the farming season. The festival is celebrated in states like Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Pola can be described as a thanksgiving festival of farmers and their families organised for their bulls. As we observe Bail Pola 2020, we bring to you images and wallpaper for free download online. You can also send them Bail Pola HD Images, festive wallpapers and Bail Pola photos to celebrate the festival. Our list includes Bail Pola WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Bail Pola 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Pola Greetings and Images to Share on This Festive Day.

Bail Pola falls after the monsoon after fieldwork, which happens between late August and early September. In some parts of Madhya Prades and Chhattisgarh, the festival is also celebrated as Pola Amavasya. It falls on the day of the Pithori Amavasya (the new moon day) in the month of Shravana/ Bhadrapada (usually in August). Bail Pola 2020 falls on August 18. Meanwhile, here are beautiful Bail Pola Photos with messages to send on the festival. Maharashtra Bendur 2020 Wishes and Bail Pola HD Images For Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Stickers, Bail Pola Facebook Greetings and Messages to Celebrate the Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: शिंगे घासली बाशिंगे लावली, माढूळी बांधली मोरकी आवळली. तोडे चढविले कासरा ओढला, घुंगरूंमाळा वाजे खळाखळा आज सण आहे बैलपोळा.. पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

Facebook Greetings: Bail Pola Chya Tumha Sarvanna Hardik Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nako Lavu Faas Baliraja Aaplya Gala, De Vachan Amhas Aaj Dini Bail Pola. Bail Pola Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Facebook Greetings Read: आला आला रे बैल पोळा गाव झालं सारं गोळा, सर्जा राजाला घेऊनी सारे जाऊया राऊळा, बैल पोळा सणाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

WhatsApp Message Reads: बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings also. You can also download Bail Pola WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to you loved ones. Happy Bail Pola people!

