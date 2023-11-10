NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10: SRM University-AP successfully conducted a two-day International Conclave on Antimicrobial Resistance (ICAFA 2023) in collaboration with AMR Insights from The Netherlands, UK Innovate KTN, Global AMR Hub, Germany, Nitte (Deemed to be University), FABA and ICFAI where esteemed speakers and renowned researchers from across the world came together to address the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance and promote global health awareness.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 8-Year-Old Boy, Smashes His Face With Stone After Brutally Killing Victim; Held.

ICAFA 2023 acted as a premier platform for experts to share insights, exchange knowledge, and collectively develop actionable strategies to combat the pressing issue. The conclave proved to be a significant milestone in the field of healthcare by providing a common ground for multidisciplinary experts to engage in thought-provoking discussions like ways to make people aware of the right use of antibiotics and control measures to combat it. The event witnessed the presence of leading healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and scientists like Dr Marteen Van Dongen, AMR Insights, Netherlands; Dr Simon Doherty, Queen's University Belfast, UK; Dr Joanna Wiecek, CSO, CircaGene, UK; Dr Mandy Nevel, Head of Animal Health and Welfare, AHDB, UK; Dr Peter Coombs, LifeArc, UK; Dr Robin Cohen, Innovate UK; Prof. Ranga Reddy Burri, IFCAI, Prof Reddanna, FABD, Prof. Niyas Ahmed, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Fellow from the University of Hyderabad, Dr. Nagendra R. Hegde, NIAB and many more who showcased their expertise and shared groundbreaking research and measures in combating AMR. Acknowledging the pressing need for international collaboration and research to combat antimicrobial resistance, SRM University-AP extended its reach through a strategic partnership by signing an MOU with AMR Insights and NITTE (deemed to be the University).

In addition to the esteemed keynote address, an interactive panel discussion and press conference were organized, covering various aspects of antimicrobial resistance. The conference served as a platform for experts to make people aware of the emergence of drug-resistant infections, challenges in the reckless use of antibiotics, and innovative approaches to infection control because of the adverse effects.

Also Read | AI To Boost Quality Engineering at Core of Business Operations, 77% Firms Invest in Artificial Intelligence To Bolster QE: Report.

Besides the main conference event on Thursday, three roundtables with themes on One Health, Therapeutics and Vaccines, and Diagnostics and Therapeutics were held, during which UK experts, Indian AMR researchers, experts from industry and startups, and representatives from the state medical colleges, AP government departments - health, animal husbandry, and Fisheries, discussed on the possibilities of UK- India collaboration efforts to combat AMR pathogens.

Concluding the International Conclave on Antimicrobial Resistance, dignitaries from SRM University-AP and other esteemed institutions released "10 Mantras to Combat Antimicrobial Resistant Microorganisms" These guidelines encapsulate the collective wisdom and recommendations of the experts present at ICAFA 2023, serving as a guiding light for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public in combating antibiotic resistance.

Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP, emphasized the institution's commitment to addressing global health challenges and fostering interdisciplinary collaborations. Antimicrobial resistance is a complex issue that requires collective action. By hosting ICAFA 2023, SRM University AP aims to create a platform for fruitful discussions, research collaborations, and policy recommendations to combat this global health crisis.

Prof. Jayaseelan Murugaiyan, Associate Dean i/c (Sciences) SEAS and Head of the Biological Sciences Department expressed his gratitude towards the participants and speakers for their contributions to this remarkable event. He stated, "ICAFA 2023 has provided us with a robust platform to collaborate, exchange ideas, and collectively address the challenges of antimicrobial resistance. We are confident that the knowledge shared, and the strategies proposed during this conclave will pave the way for a healthier future."

SRM University-AP's successful organization of ICAFA 2023 demonstrates its commitment to fostering collaborative efforts in addressing global health challenges. By bringing together international experts and promoting public awareness, the university reiterates its dedication to advancing healthcare and finding tangible solutions to combat antimicrobial resistance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)